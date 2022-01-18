 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The American Trap

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 5671
Message Jim Miles
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

American Trap cover
American Trap cover
(Image by Palestine Chronicle)   Details   DMCA

The American Trap - My Battle to Expose America's Secret Economic War Against the Rest of the World. Fre'de'ric Pierucci (with Mathieu Aron). Hodder & Stoughton, London, 2020.

It becomes more clear with more and more readings that the "American trap" is the U.S. dollar, and that for some it is no secret. Fre'de'ric Pierucci's well-written personal story tells how he became a pawn in the greater game of economic control of the world's finances and the world's politicians and corporations. This story reminded me of John Perkins' Confessions of an Economic Hitman in that it is not an academic research paper nor a journalistic expose', but the story of one person's journey into the darker side of geopolitical manipulations.

Different themes

The work exposes several main themes as it works through Pierucci's adventures, and like all geopolitical stories, all the factors are interrelated. The first theme is, as per the title, the economic war waged by the U.S. against the rest of the world. It has become in my view the overarching component of U.S. efforts to prevent the failure of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency. If that happens, as China has expressed it is interested in doing and along with Russia having taken steps to avoid major repercussions, the U.S. is powerless financially and only has its military left as a threat. The military is powerful, and extremely dangerous, existentially so, and its main purpose is not freedom nor democracy nor human rights but to protect the use of the U.S. dollar as the global currency.

Combined with that theme, supporting and underlying it, are Pierucci's accounts of the manipulations of the Department of Justice of the U.S. using its self-created extraterritorial powers to force compliance to U.S. demands (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, 1977). No surprise, this also includes the manipulations of foreign governments and corporations being forced to comply with the court's own manipulations and includes the assistance provided to domestic companies in order to control foreign enterprises. It shows clearly that corporation CEOs are only interested in the dollar value of the company to the extent they are willing to throw their own employees away in order to save their own skin from having to face a prison term in the U.S.

This leads to a smaller theme, that of the nature of U.S. for-profit private-prison system. The conditions described by Pierucci are inhumanely terrible notwithstanding the argument that these are criminals and are receiving the results of their actions. The relationship between the threat of jail time, the threat of huge fines, the DOJ's manipulations of the corporations and prison system, all make for a system that is neither equitable nor just, nor capable of reforming any kind of criminal behaviour.

Overviews in hindsight

As the story draws to its finish - and arguably it will be a long time before it is truly finished - several powerful statements are made.

First the criminal justice system: "This 'prison capitalism', this race for profit at the expense of the most basic human rights, is degrading." Another objective is to pressure inmates into plea bargains, thus "improving its already Stalinist statistics (98.5 per cent success rate)."

In his own trial sentencing Pierucci, framed as the leader of a bribery operation, was lectured by the judge on corruption when his case involved the U.S.' corruption of Suharto's Indonesia. "This judge fully embodies American hypocrisy in all its grandeur."

Pierucci's strongest statement arrives in the epilogue:

"This is a war that is more sophisticated than conventional warfare, more insidious than industrial war, a war that the public are unaware of , a war of the law"--lawfare--"which consists of using the legal system (the law) against an enemy, or an adversary designated as such, in order to delegitimize such an adversary, causing it maximum damage and forcing it to comply using coercion."

He then reaches the crux of the issue: "By virtue of the power of their dollar (used for worldwide trade) and their technology [and be assured that Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, CIA, FBI are all part of that technology, the Cloud Act, 2018], are they really the only ones in position to enact extraterrestrial laws and, above all, enforce them." Finally, "the Washington administration always serves the interests of a plutocracy who own its industrial, financial and more recently technological giants... And... is the first country to conclude phony deals in many countries under its area of influence... the brutality of American unilateralism and imperialism is staring us in the face."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jim Miles Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Jim Miles is a Canadian educator and analyst who examines the world through a syncretic lens. His analysis of international and domestic geopolitical ideas and actions incorporates a lifetime of interest in current events, a desire to (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Book Review - The Limits of Power

Canada preps for war with Iran

Beyond Fundamentalism - Book Review

Book Review - Bad Samaritans - Ha-Joon chang

Dismantle the empire - or face insolvency

Beyond the tipping point

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jim Miles

Become a Fan
Author 5671
(Member since Apr 18, 2007), 15 fans, 165 articles, 18 quicklinks, 727 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The clear idea from all the above is that it is the power of the U.S. dollar supported by extraterritorial laws (stemming from its belief in its own infallibility) that control the world.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022 at 9:15:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 