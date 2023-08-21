 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 16 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/21/23

The American Psychological Association Takes Another Step Backward

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Roy Eidelson
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


(Image by Roy Eidelson)   Details   DMCA

Having witnessed first-hand a crucial vote by the American Psychological Association's governing Council of Representatives earlier this month in Washington, DC, I couldn't decide whether to begin this commentary with a quote from Lewis Carroll or George Orwell. So here are both:"

Carroll's Through the Looking Glass includes this memorable exchange between Humpty Dumpty and Alice:

Humpty Dumpty (scornfully): "When I use a word it means just what I choose it to mean neither more nor less."

Alice: "The question is whether you can make words mean so many different things."

Humpty Dumpty: "The question is which is to be master that's all."

And in Politics and the English Language, Orwell wrote, "The great enemy of clear language is insincerity. When there is a gap between one's real and one's declared aims, one turns as it were instinctively to long words and exhausted idioms, like a cuttlefish spurting out ink."

Both quotes seem painfully apt when trying to make sense of the Council's approval of a set of wholly inadequate professional practice guidelines for operational psychology. If this domain is unfamiliar to you, operational psychologists are primarily involved in non-clinical activities linked to national security, national defense, and public safety. Their largest source of employment is the military-intelligence establishment, which includes the Department of Defense and the CIA. Of particular concern from the standpoint of professional ethics, in some cases these psychologists are called upon to inflict harm, to dispense with informed consent, and to operate in a covert manner such that external oversight by professional boards becomes difficult or impossible. They're eager to have the APA's official blessing of this weaponization of the profession because it's a step toward achieving greater recognition and legitimacy for this kind of work.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Roy Eidelson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Roy Eidelson is a psychologist who studies, writes about, and consults on the role of psychological issues in political, organizational, and group conflict settings. His most recent book is Doing Harm: How the World's Largest Psychological (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The DCCC's Mind Games and the Ballad of Roy Moore

Four Psychologists at the Gates of Hell

Psychologists' Collusion in Ongoing Illegal Detentions

POLITICAL MIND GAMES: How the 1% Manipulate Our Understanding of What's Happening, What's Right, and What's Possible

New Evidence Links CIA to APA's "War on Terror" Ethics

Psychology's "Dark Triad" and the Billionaire Class

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

No comments

 

Tell A Friend