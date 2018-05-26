Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

The Age of Devolution: Humanity's Murder of Nature

Burl Hall, MA and Merry Hall, PhD

In this day and age of television and radio, we've been to the moon, fostered life-saving medicines, and built automobiles and airplanes that could take us thousands of miles from where we currently are.

Automobiles and medicine have a good and a bad reason for being. In our modern culture, most of us have been sucked into believing that these technologies would make our lives better--and, indeed, in many regards have made our lives better. In other regards, however, we have fostered disease and a planet whose atmosphere appears to be moving towards a disastrous change.

For example, consider the following reflection on Asthma from California Air Resources https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/

A national survey performed in 2010 found that the fraction of Americans diagnosed with asthma has been increasing in recent years, and that it reached 8.4% in 2010. This represents an increase of more than 15% between 2001 and 2010, or roughly 25.7 million Americans with asthma.

The survey found that in California 13.1% of adults and 12.5% of children, collectively about 5 million people, reported that they had ever been diagnosed with asthma. In addition, nearly 692,000 California children reported experiencing current asthma symptoms.

https://www.arb.ca.gov/research/asthma/asthma.htm

Another study stated the following regarding malnutrition:

Burl Hall is a retired counselor who is living in a Senior Citizen Housing apartment. Burl has one book to his credit, titled "Sophia's Web: A Passionate Call to Heal our Wounded Nature."
 

Burl Hall

I for one am fed up with a lot of the government and the people that elect those like Donald Trump and his buddies, the "Born Again Christians." These people believe that Trump is close to being (if not actually being) the Savior. So, Christ was a rapist rich man who was all about money?

But, what do we actually do regarding this insanity? Another revolution? No. What is a revolution if not a revolving door. Revolutions murder actual evolution.

Submitted on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:37:50 PM

