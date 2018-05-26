- Advertisement -

Burl Hall, MA and Merry Hall, PhD

In this day and age of television and radio, we've been to the moon, fostered life-saving medicines, and built automobiles and airplanes that could take us thousands of miles from where we currently are.

Automobiles and medicine have a good and a bad reason for being. In our modern culture, most of us have been sucked into believing that these technologies would make our lives better--and, indeed, in many regards have made our lives better. In other regards, however, we have fostered disease and a planet whose atmosphere appears to be moving towards a disastrous change.

For example, consider the following reflection on Asthma from California Air Resources https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/

A national survey performed in 2010 found that the fraction of Americans diagnosed with asthma has been increasing in recent years, and that it reached 8.4% in 2010. This represents an increase of more than 15% between 2001 and 2010, or roughly 25.7 million Americans with asthma.

The survey found that in California 13.1% of adults and 12.5% of children, collectively about 5 million people, reported that they had ever been diagnosed with asthma. In addition, nearly 692,000 California children reported experiencing current asthma symptoms.

https://www.arb.ca.gov/research/asthma/asthma.htm

Another study stated the following regarding malnutrition:

