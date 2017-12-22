Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The 1% Will Earn the People's Hatred

By Glen Ford

capitalism
By Glen Ford, Black Agenda Report

"The rich prevail in virtually every contest because their political monopoly matches their monopoly on economic power."

Senate Republicans passed a tax bill that House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi described as "simply theft -- monumental, brazen theft from the American middle class and from every person who aspires to reach it." The measure fulfills every corporate wish list compiled in the 30 years since Ronald Reagan last overhauled the tax code. Pelosi, who once co-chaired the Congressional Progressive Caucus, corralled majority Democratic support for a $700 billion war budget -- by far the largest in human history and nearly $100 billion bigger than President Trump requested. It, too, is a "brazen theft" that will be paid for with future social spending cuts.

Polls show the American people oppose both the oligarchic tax code and the apocalyptic war budget, but such facts are of no legislative consequence, because the U.S. political machinery hears only the voice of Capital, as expressed by both corporate parties. If Congress does not undo the war budget -- which means dismantling imperialism -- then the decimation of social programs will continue. But the Democrats, including Bernie Sanders, will not abandon the imperial project. The rich prevail in virtually every contest because their political monopoly matches their monopoly on economic power -- both of which are ultimately secured by force of arms, domestically and in international relations.

"The U.S. political machinery hears only the voice of Capital, as expressed by both corporate parties."

The rich rule, not because they are smart or even competent, but because there are no organized domestic forces strong enough to stop them -- not even a viable social democratic opposition to temper their obscene excesses with the discipline of common decency. Two generations ago, Black folks tried mightily to rescue America's "soul" from its origins in slavery and genocide, but no enduring social contract has yet been forged across lines of race and class -- only tentative and conditional arrangements of "tolerance" and "diversity" that are now under Trumpian assault. Black Democrats in Congress follow Pelosi on the warpath, sell their votes to banksters and internet-stealing telecom giants, and eagerly endorse the transfer of Pentagon weapons to local police departments.The transformative yearnings of the Black Radical Tradition strain against the dead weight of a bought-out Black Misleadership Class that won't pursue any kind of liberation that they can't wear or spend.

The Movement for Black Lives, endowed with millions from capitalist philanthropy, will discover -- as did a previous generation -- that the revolution will not be subsidized. But they will probably have to exhaust their endowments before the lesson is learned.

"The transformative yearnings of the Black Radical Tradition strain against the dead weight of a bought-out Black Misleadership Class."

With nobody to stop them, the 1% are free -- for the time being -- to multiply the contradictions of their existence. In the near term, until an effective, genuine "resistance" to the rule of the rich can be galvanized, the plutocrats and their minions will be their own worst enemies, accelerating the process of their own decline.

The orgy of class thievery just completed on Capitol Hill has alarmed and outraged three-quarters of the public, including much of Donald Trump's racist electoral base -- and the full import of the crime has not yet set in. The oligarchs have no shame, and revel in the ease with which the system allows them to plunder. The ghouls of Wall Street believe they are basking in the glow of the ultimate "creative destruction" -- the elimination of all constraints on capital -- and that they are invincible. Donald Trump tweets that this is so from his hegemonic toilet seat. The rich cannot help but push the rest of our noses in the dirt, and that -- plus the inherent contradictions of capitalism in fatal decline -- will be their undoing.

BAR executive editor Glen Ford can be contacted at Glen.Ford@BlackAgendaReport.com

Glen Ford is aveteran of Black radio, television, print and Internet news and commentary. He is executive editor of BlackAgendaReport.com and was co-founder of BlackCommentator.com.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

lila york

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)


...I think they already have. go long pitchforks.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 3:10:42 AM

Bill Willers

(Member since Oct 1, 2007)


Reply to lila york:

If Americans today were like the French of the late eighteenth century, we would have by this time built guillotines -- leading to at least a 50% mortality rate in Congress.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:55:55 PM

larry payne

(Member since Aug 22, 2015)


Reply to Bill Willers:

. . . and a much higher mortality rate in the Executive Office.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 8:25:35 PM

Lee Beacham

(Member since May 30, 2015)


Reply to Bill Willers:

All the Dems please.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 2:06:50 PM

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)


  New Content
'whimper.'

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 4:22:45 PM

edith miller

(Member since Jun 21, 2015)


  New Content

well Glen Ford, you have clearly laid out the truth and culminated this article in:

"The rich cannot help but push the rest of our noses in the dirt, and that -- plus the inherent contradictions of capitalism in fatal decline -- will be their undoing."

you may indeed be right. Their behavior may indeed be laying the ground work for their undoing The question is: will it be our ascent to rebuilding a just democratic state?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 4:40:32 PM

PCM

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)


  New Content
The 1% Will Earn the People's Hatred.
Will earn? I would have thought that began happening at the latest ten years ago, when Wall Street crashed the global economy, took so many of the People's jobs, homes, and life savings, and got bonuses for it at the People's expense. On the other hand, the People watch a lot of TV and aren't all that quick on the uptake.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:19:08 PM

Indent
Shawn Hamilton

(Member since Nov 6, 2015)


Reply to PCM:
I wondered about the use of future tense as well....

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 11:19:32 PM

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

(Member since Aug 20, 2011)


Reply to PCM:

Yes, The AlphaDogs have definitely earned the People's Hatred, but not yet their Wrath. Surprising, because the Alphas have been pushing for it with gusto.

"Fee Fi Fo Fum, I smell the blood of a ThetaWorm, be he live, or be he dead, I'll bake his bones to make me bread, after I steal his golden goose, and every one of his eggs, heck I'll eat his children too".

Us Thetas are awakened, enlightened Beings. We are slow to kill, we prefer to grow our own food and help each other. But when we do kill, the giants will fall from the skies, and no one will touch their cankered, worm infested bodies, lest we catch the same disease.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 12:20:12 PM

Lee Beacham

(Member since May 30, 2015)


Reply to PCM:

Government created the mess by tilting the rules of Capitalism in order for people to finance houses when they didn't the money, income or the skills to manage debt. Some people just should always rent.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 2:12:48 PM

larry payne

(Member since Aug 22, 2015)


  New Content

"The rich prevail in virtually every contest because their political monopoly matches their monopoly on economic power -- both of which are ultimately secured by force of arms, domestically and in international relations."

Media monopoly should be added to political and economic monopoly of the rich. News media keeps the working class divided by promoting a divide between conservative and progressive views. As long as the masses are fighting among themselves, there will be no effective changes to the status quo.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:25:02 PM

Ed Rankin

(Member since Dec 23, 2011)


Reply to larry payne:

Very well stated.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:45:30 PM

Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011)


  New Content

Maybe we'll just become like India, a ruling wealthy Caste and an impoverished massive population. After a couple generations of "miseducation" people will accept their poverty and humble existence as if that was always how it was meant to be.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:41:35 PM

Ed Rankin

(Member since Dec 23, 2011)


  New Content

All this focus on the 1% is terribly misleading. It's more like the .0001% controlling most of the wealth and exerting most of the political power. Someone operating a few Subway franchise locations may wind up in the 1% but he or she is not our problem.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:44:31 PM

Gary Brumback

(Member since Oct 1, 2011)


  New Content

Just how and when will the oligarch's excesses be their undoing?


Any undoing in my estimation will undo us all.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 8:56:17 PM

lila york

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)


Reply to Gary Brumback:
Gary, when a system reaches this extreme level of corruption it is past reform. It needs to be dismantled. difficult and painful, but more and more I believe it is the only hope for the nation. We all hope for a peaceful route.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 9:53:56 PM

Lois Gagnon

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


  New Content

The economic alliance between China and Russia will have a lot to do with how rapidly western capitalism collapses. Once the dollar is no longer used as reserve currency, the jig is up. Wall St.'s funny money will be worthless.

The rich may retreat to their enclaves, but their military empire will be no more. For those who survive in the US and its vassal states, it will become easier to rebuild with what ever is left from the ravages of the kleptocrats.

It would be preferable though to figure out the strategy for knocking these crooks off their thrones before a full collapse takes place. Where I live, there is a lot of organizing activity going on from implementing the nuclear ban treaty via making ourselves and our cities, towns and states treaty compliant via divestment to setting up the infrastructure for a regional cooperatively owned internet.

When people decide they've had enough and they come together under common cause, all kinds of interesting things can happen. If we want a better world, we have to build it.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 1:42:47 AM

edith miller

(Member since Jun 21, 2015)


Reply to Lois Gagnon:

All good points Lois.

"When people decide they've had enough and they come together under common cause, all kinds of interesting things can happen. If we want a better world, we have to build it".

And it is praiseworthy to note that in your area people on a local level are trying to protect themselves from changes that could affect them. And it is indeed true that if we want a better world, we will have to build it".

However, so far, in the history of the world...people didn't just happen to come together. A movement is formed that inspires people to come together. And that movement has plans and strategies just like your community. For example, Rosa Parks did not just decide one day to not move to the back of the bus. The movement had been actively looking for a Rosa Parks.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 3:45:18 AM

Nelson Wight

(Member since Apr 23, 2010)


Reply to Lois Gagnon:

even all the way out to Great Barrington and Sheffield, even Pittsfield.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 1:41:48 PM

Lee Beacham

(Member since May 30, 2015)


  New Content

How can a case be made that reducing taxes on anybody is stealing from others? Dollar bills don't have names attached and should always flow to the highest and best uses. The real problem is the Federal Government is trying to add to much Socialism to Capitalism. The evil goal is not to make citizens lives better, it's too make political elites lives more valuable and protected.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 2:21:18 PM

