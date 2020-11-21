When you say That's a good question

That makes me feel smart for about one second

But really I think it's a way of saying

That you are smart for recognizing a good question

But it is insulting to me because it insinuates

That my other questions were not very good

And so I ask you and everyone Please

Stop saying That's a good question

Say Wow OK I will try and answer that

Or I'll have to think about that a second

But please don't expect me to say

That's a good answer because I expect you

To answer all my questions well

Or to the best of your ability

OK Awesome Oh and another thing

Please don't say Awesome anymore

What do you mean by Awesome anyway?

Now that really is a good question