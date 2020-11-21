When you say That's a good question
That makes me feel smart for about one second
But really I think it's a way of saying
That you are smart for recognizing a good question
But it is insulting to me because it insinuates
That my other questions were not very good
And so I ask you and everyone Please
Stop saying That's a good question
Say Wow OK I will try and answer that
Or I'll have to think about that a second
But please don't expect me to say
That's a good answer because I expect you
To answer all my questions well
Or to the best of your ability
OK Awesome Oh and another thing
Please don't say Awesome anymore
What do you mean by Awesome anyway?
Now that really is a good question