 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 1/16/22

Tenderized by L/life

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)


There was a dog in my dream with 6 legs.
One of the dog's legs didn't work.
He didn't need that leg.
He had 5 perfectly good legs.


This dream is interesting to me.
There is a part of me that doesn't work.
This could be a real problem if I was a different person.
Do you see what I am saying?


Let's move on.
We have a glass table on the back porch deck.
We decided to leave it out all winter this time.
There is snow on the glass top.


It is zero outside.
The table reminds me of summer days.
We pulled the table to the far corner of the deck.
When the snow slides off the roof it falls short of the table.


There are three stones under the table.
There is no snow under the table.
I forget why the stones are there.
They are multi-purpose stones.


My son sent me a video: "Low - Days like these".
Black and white.
The film follows this old Black guy around.
He is religious and gentle and lives with his dog.


My favorite part is where he is dancing in his house.
His dog watches him dance.
His eyes are closed and he looks like he is trance-dancing.
His car is covered with scripture.


The video ends with him driving.
The window is open and he is holding up his bible.
Like him it is worn and tenderized by life.
You might not understand what I am saying.


That is why I am including the link in this poem.
You can watch it and see for yourself.
Now I am going to make myself some chai.
Click Here

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 