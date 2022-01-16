Tenderized by L/life



There was a dog in my dream with 6 legs.

One of the dog's legs didn't work.

He didn't need that leg.

He had 5 perfectly good legs.





This dream is interesting to me.

There is a part of me that doesn't work.

This could be a real problem if I was a different person.

Do you see what I am saying?





Let's move on.

We have a glass table on the back porch deck.

We decided to leave it out all winter this time.

There is snow on the glass top.





It is zero outside.

The table reminds me of summer days.

We pulled the table to the far corner of the deck.

When the snow slides off the roof it falls short of the table.





There are three stones under the table.

There is no snow under the table.

I forget why the stones are there.

They are multi-purpose stones.





My son sent me a video: "Low - Days like these".

Black and white.

The film follows this old Black guy around.

He is religious and gentle and lives with his dog.





My favorite part is where he is dancing in his house.

His dog watches him dance.

His eyes are closed and he looks like he is trance-dancing.

His car is covered with scripture.





The video ends with him driving.

The window is open and he is holding up his bible.

Like him it is worn and tenderized by life.

You might not understand what I am saying.





That is why I am including the link in this poem.

You can watch it and see for yourself.

Now I am going to make myself some chai.

Click Here