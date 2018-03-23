From Counterpunch



Medicare for All Rally

Polls show that over 125 million adults in our country already favor full Medicare for all, with free choice of doctor and hospital without stifling networks. I say "already" because, as of yet, there is no major national campaign underway showing that an "everybody in, nobody out" system of health insurance costs less, with better outcomes, is simpler, without maddeningly inscrutable or fraudulent bills, co-pays, deductibles and additional trap doors set by a bunch of greedy corporations. The campaigns that exist today are receiving too little on-the-ground assistance for such a widely-supported issue.

A super-majority of only 535 members of Congress -- Senators and Representatives -- can make that decision. The bill -- H.R. 676, the "Expanded & Improved Medicare for All Act" -- is now supported by 121 House Democrats -- two thirds of all the Democrats in the House of Representatives. So that's a good start.

H.R. 676 has been referred to several, regular, Committees of the House whose Chairs are all Republican corporatists. So there have been no public hearings. The bill, not surprisingly, is not moving at all.

Millions of Americans have had the bitter experience of denials of health care, staggering bills, pay-or-die drug prices and even loved ones dying because they couldn't afford health insurance (about 35,000 a year based on Harvard Medical School experts). So, in the next month, imagine what would happen, if just 10 million of the 125 million who support full Medicare for all wrote, telephoned or emailed their two Senators and Representative demanding action and a written response by their lawmakers (who don't pay postage).

Just 10 million Americans making the least difficult effort -- perhaps ending with a demand for a town meeting back home to educate the negative salons -- would strike the Congressional Dome like a thunderbolt. Are there a dozen leaders among you up for launching such an electrifying internet mobilization?

Not to be confused with other lesser health insurance bills, mostly in the Senate, H.R. 676 is the real thing. It covers "all individuals in the U.S. with free health care that includes all medically necessary care, such as primary care and prevention, dietary and nutritional therapies, dental services, and vision care." No more premiums, co-pays or gaping deductibles.

How does H.R. 676 pay for all these services? Five ways:

"(1) from existing sources of government revenues for health care;



"(2) by increasing personal income taxes on the top 5% of income earners;

"(3) by instituting a progressive excise tax on payroll and self-employment income;

"(4) by instituting a tax on unearned income (such as on capital gains); and...

"(5) by instituting a tax on stock and bond transactions. Amounts that would have been appropriated for federal public health care programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children's Health Insurance Program (SHIP), are transferred and appropriated to carry out this bill."

Presently, all Canadians are covered at an average per capita cost half of what Americans -- insured and uninsured -- are having to spend for health care. The system proposed in H.R. 676 is similar to Canadian Medicare. It includes public funding and free choice of private delivery of health care. It also has provisions for better record keeping, prevention and quality control. There is even transition retraining for all those clerical and administrative jobs that would not be necessary after displacement of the present bloated, wasteful, redundant health care sub-economy.

What would happen to the giant health insurance companies such as Aetna and United Healthcare? They would be prohibited from selling insurance that duplicates the benefits provided under H.R. 676. They could only sell benefits that are not deemed "medically necessary," such as certain cosmetic surgery operations.

Rep. Keith Ellison (Dem.-Minn.), the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), is officially the lead House Democrat on the bill, which indicates that the DNC may be getting a little more interested in endorsing such legislation.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ellison is talking it up everywhere he travels. He says:

"One of the consistent applause lines we're all hearing is: 'We need Medicare for all.' There's a lot of folks who feel that it's time for us to organize around that. It's a better policy, at a better price. People in labor, people all over the country, they're going to be driving the public conversation, raising the dialogue about this...What some people think is a really important progressive position is just what the rest of the industrialized world does."

Medicare for all is what the Pentagon does. It is what President Harry Truman wanted from Congress back in the nineteen forties!! It is time.

So will the first 10 million Americans step up and be counted by sending messages directly to their Senators and Representatives in the month of April? The amount of time required to send a letter, an email or a telephone call is so brief that activated citizens could be called the modern "Minutemen" for universal health insurance. Just think of all the tasks you do every day that take far more time, like trying to figure out bills, denials, exclusions, from this basic human right.

Go to SinglePayerAction.org to get the details, the motivation and the groups with which to connect. The Congressional telephone switchboard is 202-224-3121. Make sure to give your legislators your name and contacts; they'll take the call or letter more seriously.