Maine's Angus King is a swing Independent Senator who caucuses with Democrats. As a former lawyer, like many of his colleagues, he cannot plead ignorance about the historic importance of his vote on the fateful Senate filibuster against confirmation of Pres. Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. Nothing less is at stake than the struggle for democracy against the plutocracy that Gorsuch represents. Yet going into the week in which this decision will be made, King remained aligned with the declining group of hold-out Democrats.

The March Confirmation hearings for this far-right , " friendly fascist ," and " soulless ," nominee who is a defender of torture and a Federalist Society operative, demonstrated no reason for anyone not beholden to the 1% to support Gorsuch. As Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) explained , "a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court requires much more than a genial demeanor and an ability to artfully dodge even the most pointed of questions."

A weekend of anti-Gorsuch demonstrations in such cities as New York, Chicago, Seattle and Denver was designed to stiffen the Democrats' spine at the opening of the week when the historic vote on Gorsuch will be taken. The 11-9 Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee approved the nomination on Monday and sent it to the Senate floor for three days of debate. The announcements of four reluctant Senators, Feinstein, Warner, Leahy and Coons, on the same day promised a successful filibuster will follow. The key vote will come when Gorsuch supporters vote for cloture (i.e. closing down) of the filibuster. Before they can proceed to an up-or down majority vote for confirmation on Friday as they expect, the Republicans would, under a venerable Senate rule, need to get 60 votes for cloture. Since 1968 there have been four filibusters of Supreme Court confirmations under this rule. Republicans have only 52 Republican votes and the votes of three Democratic defectors, which is enough for confirmation. But they lack the votes to end the filibuster.

The systemically collapsing Democrats seem to have received the message that they need to display some of the same kind of the backbone that McConnell's Republicans did with respect to Obama's failed Merrick Garland nomination to fill this seat on the Court. The New York Times counted 41 Democrats in the filibuster column by Monday afternoon.

Angus King hinted that he will vote for cloture but then vote against confirmation where the Republican majority will prevail anyway. Michael Bennet (D-CO) seems to be suggesting the same approach. This would allow such Senators to effectively vote for plutocracy in practice while pretending to vote against it in principle. Casting votes on both sides of an issue is pretty much routine theatrics for the fake opposition to plutocracy, sometimes described as Kabuki politics. This is what would have been expected from more of the spineless Democrats who are "not inclined to filibuster" if progressives had not intervened to insist that Democrats furnish evidence they are not just Republican lite.

If it were not for the pro-plutocracy Democrats and their corrupt DNC and superdelegates, progressives would be determining this nomination through their own President Sanders. This debt requires payment, which cannot be made by changing the subject to the Russians.

King, along with two Democrats, were being counted as holding out on making that payment as the showdown week began, while four dead-beat Democrats defected to join Republicans in supporting Gorsuch.

By keeping 41 filibustering Senators out of an original possible 48 the Democrats had one more than necessary to stop the credentialed and pedigreed Judge Gorsuch, the son of a Reagan pro-pollution EPA director. Since Trump dredged Gorsuch up from the same plutocratic swamp he promised to drain, as he has all his other appointees, so far, filibustering Gorsuch should have been an easy call for any true opposition party.

Chris Coons (DE) who is being counted as the Democrats' 41st decisive filibusterer, added a highly temporizing qualification to the announcement of his expected vote against cloture. He suggested that if he can get a deal that "ensure[s] the process to fill the next vacancy on the court is not a narrowly partisan process" he might ultimately agree to cloture and therefore to putting Gorsuch on the Court. It is therefore not yet entirely certain that the Democrats do have a secure hold on 41 votes against cloture. Angus King's vote remains important. But Democrats will likely defeat the Gorsuch nomination unless Republicans resort to the "nuclear option" of repealing the anti-democratic filibuster rule or legitimizing a work around , as the price for his appointment.

Though Fox News claimed "an attempt to change the rules could be inevitable," it is similarly not entirely clear that the Republicans have 50 Senators willing to change the rules. Some Republicans want to preserve the filibuster rule since over the long run it favors Republicans as the natural minority party whenever an authentic Democratic opposition to plutocracy is organized. Republicans worry that abolishing the filibuster for Gorsuch may lay a "stepping stone to taking away the legislative filibuster," which would change the very nature of the Senate. Sen. McCain (R-AZ) is " convinced it's a slippery slope" to that result, though he supports it as necessary to put Gorsuch on the Court.

Former Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid contends that abolishing the filibuster is both inevitable and "one of the best things that has happened to America in a long time." When in 1991 Democrats threatened a filibuster against the confirmation of Justice Clarence Thomas, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) contended "that the filibuster was used solely in civil-rights matters to stop the onward push for civil rights." Reid's successor McConnell who understands this checkered history of the rule originally conceded it will take 60 votes to confirm Gorsuch, while also consistently predicting he would get those votes. Contrary to Reid, Democrats like Coons and Bennet claim that they are concerned about losing the filibuster rule. It is more likely they are negotiating the terms of their capitulation to the plutocracy, which the filibuster rule ordinarily serves.

Political Justice

Trump complained that "Courts seem to be so political." But with Gorsuch Trump hypocritically nominated a thoroughly politicized judge to the Supreme Court whose extreme right-wing politics have not changed since he was in prep school . Because the lower federal court where Gorsuch has been working follows precedent, while judicial supremacists on the Supreme Court do not, Gorsuch has not yet really begun to put his predictably right-wing ideology into action from the bench. As a canny contender for the Supreme Court seat, when on the Circuit Court Gorsuch tended to achieve his ends by tinkering with procedure more than by sweeping rulings of substantive law. But Gorsuch was chosen because there is very little room for guesswork about what politics he will pursue on the Supreme Court for the plutocracy.

That he is a member who regularly speaks at events of the quasi-official commissariat for right-wing legal ideologues known as the Federalist Society saves progressives the tedium of parsing Gorsuch's legal writings to divine his political views that will determine his conduct on the Supreme Court. The well-funded commissariat has already done all the intensive vetting necessary to assure that Gorsuch will be no less reliable an ideologue than Roberts and Alito, who were similarly approved and groomed for the purpose of serving the plutocracy.

Trump rubber-stamped this plutocratic organization's choice. As Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) said : "The wholesale outsourcing of nominee selection to interest groups is without known precedent, especially for a position as important as associate justice of the Supreme Court." This alone is sufficient reason to vote against Gorsuch. But there is more.

One of the more reliable reporters on the Supreme Court beat, David Savage, reported that one of the highly litigious, multi-billionaire funders of the Federalist Society directly intervened through his attorney with George W. Bush to originally appoint Gorsuch to his current, and only, judgeship. That this particular plutocrat, for whom Gorsuch was then serving as outside corporate counsel, continues to have financial ties to Gorsuch recalls the practice of Gilded Age plutocracy. At that time lawyers who were directly identified with particular special interests were appointed to the Supreme Court to serve them.

