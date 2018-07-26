 
 
Suspected agent Maria Butina's Russian pride

Message Ray McGovern

Maria Butina
Maria Butina
Maria Butina
(Image by YouTube, Channel: euronews (en espaol))
The FBI has captured a real live Russian, Maria Butina, femme-fatale nominee to tell all about "Russia-gate." The mainstream media are all singing the same Russiagate score.

On Monday, Consortiumnews Editor Joe Lauria, Aleander Mercouris, and I took part in an unusually interesting discussion of the new femme fatale, Mariia Butina, on RT's Crosstalk. The back and forth is, I would suggest, the best thing out there now on the subject.

Watch it, below...

 

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 

