Suspected agent Maria Butina's Russian pride

The FBI has captured a real live Russian, Maria Butina, femme-fatale nominee to tell all about "Russia-gate." The mainstream media are all singing the same Russiagate score.
On Monday, Consortiumnews Editor Joe Lauria, Aleander Mercouris, and I took part in an unusually interesting discussion of the new femme fatale, Mariia Butina, on RT's Crosstalk. The back and forth is, I would suggest, the best thing out there now on the subject.
Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
