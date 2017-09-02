Power of Story
(Sunday Homily) Hurricane Harvey: Its Three Unspeakable Descriptors

By Mike Rivage-Seul
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H1 9/2/17

(Image by liberalsbackwardsthink.com)
As everyone knows, hurricane Harvey struck Houston, the 4th largest city in the United States, last week. Apart from its obvious devastation, initial reports said Harvey had caused at least 12 deaths across an area that is home to more than 6 million people.

What most don't know is that on the other side of the world, in Bangladesh, India and Nepal people are currently experiencing 100 times the initially reported Houston death toll. There torrential rains have killed more than 1200 people and wreaked havoc in the lives of up to 40 million South Asians living in those countries. One third of Bangladesh is currently under water.

At the same time, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have recently published a warning that the parts of Asia just referenced (as well as Pakistan) will soon become uninhabitable for its 1.5 billion residents because of rising temperatures. Incessant heat waves will soon make it impossible for peasant farmers to work their fields. The predictable result will be famine and unimaginable loss of life.

Despite such climate events and dire warnings, there are three terms Americans will scarcely hear mentioned in media reporting of these disasters. The first two are "climate change" and "profit." The third is especially relevant to a Sunday homily like this. It is a person's name. The name is "Pope Francis." In fact, I'll wager that this Sunday you'll not hear him or his encyclical Laudato Si' (LS) mentioned in connection with Hurricane Harvey even in most Catholic Churches. And that sad fact (despite Pope Francis' brave efforts) simply underlines the irrelevance to which the church has been reduced.

Begin by considering the silence of our leaders and media about "climate change," "global warming," or "climate chaos." Even during non-stop TV coverage of Harvey, the terms hardly crossed the lips of commentators. That's because virtually alone in the world, the United States (and its media enablers) stand in aggressive denial of the obvious fact that the "American" economy and way of life remain the major causes of such disasters. (Even the Chinese contribution to climate chaos is largely induced by U.S. factories relocated there.)

In fact, far from admitting its criminal and willful ignorance, the Republican-controlled presidency and congress are moving in the exact opposite direction of that required to address super-hurricanes (like Katrina, Sandy, and now Harvey), as well as torrential flooding, disintegrating icebergs, rising sea levels, and soaring temperatures. Setting itself in opposition to the entire world, our country has withdrawn from the landmark Paris Climate Accord, and is doubling down on the production and use of the dirtiest fuels at human disposal (including coal) .

Additionally, hardly a day goes by without our president threatening nuclear war. As Jonathan Schell pointed out even before most of us were aware of climate change, that event would also have devastating effect on the earth's atmosphere aggravating the climate syndrome already so well under way.

So you don't hear much these days about climate chaos and the devastating effects of climate change denial. The reason? That brings me to the second culturally unpronounceable word: "profit." In fact, as Noam Chomsky points out, that word is so unspeakable that it must now be pronounced and spelled as j-o-b-s. Nevertheless, we all know, the real reason for climate denial isn't jobs, but capital accumulation. That is, corporations like Rex Tillerson's Exxon are willing to destroy the planet, rather than respond appropriately to the climate impacts of their products that their own research uncovered decades ago.

Pope Francis has recognized the deception and hypocrisy of it all. And that's why his name along with climate change and profit, is unmentionable in connection with Harvey. Yet, more than two years ago, Francis wrote an entire encyclical addressing the problem. (Encyclicals are the most solemn form of official teaching a pope can produce.) Still, his dire warnings remain largely ignored even by "devout Catholic leaders" such as Paul Ryan and his Republican cohorts. Even worse, the pope's words generally go unreferenced by pastors in their Sunday homilies.

Yet the pope's words are powerfully relevant to Harvey, Sandy, and Katrina -- to Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan. For instance, in section 161 of Laudato Si' Francis says,

"Doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain. We may well be leaving to coming generations debris, desolation and filth. The pace of consumption, waste, and environmental change has so stretched the planet's capacity that our contemporary lifestyle, unsustainable as it is, can only precipitate catastrophes such as those which even now periodically occur in different areas of the world. The effects of the present imbalance can only be reduced by our decisive action here and now. We need to reflect on our accountability before those who will have to endure the dire consequences."

And what are the "here and now" "decisive actions" the pope called for? Chief among them is the necessity for all nations of the world to submit to international bodies with binding legislative powers to protect rainforests, oceans and endangered species, as well as to promote sustainable agriculture (LS 53, 173-175).

That, of course, is exactly what the Exxons of the world fear most. Such submission threatens jobs profits.

But realities much more important than jobs profits are at stake here. We're talking about the survival of human life as we know it.

This is a matter of faith. It is a matter of basic decency and common sense.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Recently retired, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 36 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.Mike blogs (more...)
 

Series: "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

Mike Rivage-Seul

  New Content

Many Catholic pastors, I believe, neglect Francis' landmark encyclical for fear of appearing "too political" in a country where Republicans are climate change deniers. Pope Francis does not share that anxiety. As Naomi Klein said last week on "Democracy Now," it's time to stop being polite and to speak openly about climate change with the courage Francis has demonstrated.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2017 at 1:42:32 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:

This is a SUPERB article--especially where it concerns the censorship of Pope Francis by America's Catholic bishops. If Catholics wish to be pro-life without IMMENSE hypocrisy, they'd better start speaking LOUDLY about climate change.

My only problem with the article is its focus on Republicans--its failure to censure Democrats as "the other climate destruction party." Thus, it has no mention of Obama's highly destructive "all of the above" energy policy. Nor of his inexcusable failure to mention climate change AT ALL in his 2012 debates with Mitt Romney. Nor is there any mention of how much the U.S. under Obama watered down the Paris climate talks, to the extent top climatologist James Hansen described the talks as "a fraud." Nor is there any mention of Hillary Clinton possibly worse-than-Obama climate policy (she long supported both Keystone XL and the climate-hostile Trans-Pacific Partnership), which Hansen again reviled as "just plain silly."

Given Trump's utterly destructive climate policies and humanity's pressing timetable, Bill McKibben--a heroic climate educator but long too soft on Democrats--has recently called for an immediate transition to 100% renewable energies. Anyone who thinks Democratic politicians will do that without being threatened with the political equivalent of crucifixion is a GOD-DAMNED FOOL.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2017 at 4:46:12 PM

Philip Pease

  New Content

The way I perceive the message of the New Testament portion of the Bible is that humanity must choose love, peace, and compassion as a way of being instead of wealth and power. I see the last book in the Bible, the Book of Revelation, not as preordained prophesy but a warning about the consequences of not following the message that Jesus gave.

Climate change / global warming is a direct result of corporate desire for wealth; they use their wealth to gain power (influence over nations governments) to sustain and further their desire for ever greater wealth. We know Exxon new long ago that fossil fuels would destabilize Earth's climate and the consequences for civilization would be horrendous. They choose money and power over love, peace, and compassion. It is not only the fossil fuel corporations; other big money corporate interests make that same choice.

The Bible has many verses about liars and deceivers and warn us against them. Exxon and others are liars and deceivers. President Trump blatantly lies and tries to deceive us when he says Climate change is a hoax; his purpose is all about money and power. Do not be deceived, global warming is real and the consequences will be hellish. We must say NO to money and power and YES to love, peace, and compassion.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2017 at 3:20:48 PM

Lou Pintada

  New Content

.monbiot.com/2017/09/02/dont-look-now/


Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2017 at 3:33:00 PM

Chuck Nafziger

  New Content

In a decade or two, the trifecta of GMOs, glyphosate, and neonics will have killed the soil, the living skin of Mother Earth and food will be a major problem. Is this being done to feed the starving? Not at all. It is done only for "profit" as described in your fine article. The brainwashed exceptionals of this country need their crappy stuff to moralistically recycle after one use, and they demand cheap calories, when they could easily afford good food (if they were not wasting money and resources on the stuff to recycle).

The three major threats to our species are, in order of lethal time frame, nuclear war, GMOs and climate change. AI may step into this line before long. My crystal ball says GMOs will be devastating us in 15 years, while we are simultaneously dealing with massive migration due to climate change and its associated wars. Will Dr. Strangelove step in to end the misery? It is a pleasant challenge to smile at the same time I ponder these thoughts, but I feel that is one of my most important tasks.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2017 at 4:15:41 PM

Janet Supriano

  New Content

The Catholics finally have a pretty good pope. Too bad so much of the church's credibility has been poured down the drain. That's what happens when an institution just won't let go of its stranglehold.

The pope should dump the garb, put on a flannel shirt, pound on the pulpit, and call out names! Take that pointer, once used by nuns on scared kids, and create one giant Power Point presentation for exposing the lies and the liars. Pay the stinking MSM (the church has the $ and the MSM has the greed) to air the thing on every news channel every night until something changes.

To use devout catholic and Paul Ryan in the same sentence is a joke. This man and his cohorts need consistent public shaming.

Do I sound angry? Damn right, I am. People, animals, plants, and Earth are being destroyed and condemned to misery across the globe. The USA is not the only perpetrator, but it's the biggest one.

This pope has some guts. Now he needs to get loud and rude.


Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2017 at 6:59:18 PM

