Strzok Hoisted on His Own Petard

If FBI agent Peter Strzok were not so glib, it would have been easier to feel some sympathy for him during his tough grilling at the House oversight hearing on Thursday, even though his wounds are self-inflicted. The wounds, of course, ooze from the content of his own text message exchange with his lover and alleged co-conspirator, Lisa Page.

Strzok was a top FBI counterintelligence official and Page an attorney working for then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The Attorney General fired McCabe in March and DOJ has criminally referred McCabe to federal prosecutors for lying to Justice Department investigators.

On Thursday members of the House Judiciary and Oversight/Government Reform Committees questioned Strzok for eight hours on how he led the investigations of Hillary Clinton's unauthorized emails and Donald Trump's campaign's ties with Russia, if any.

Strzok did his best to be sincerely slick. Even so, he seemed to feel beleaguered -- even ambushed -- by the questions of Republicans using his own words against him. "Disingenuous" is the word a Republican Congresswoman used to describe his performance. Nonetheless, he won consistent plaudits from the Democrats. He showed zero regret for the predicament he put himself into, except for regret at his royal screw-up in thinking he and Lisa could "talk about Hillary" (see below) on their FBI cellphones and no one would ever know. One wag has suggested that Strzok may have been surreptitiously texting, when he should have been listening to the briefing on "Cellphone Security 101."

In any case, the chickens have now come home to roost. Most of those chickens, and Strzok's predicament in general, are demonstrably the result of his own incompetence. Indeed, Strzok seems the very embodiment of the "Peter Principle." FBI agents down the line -- that is, the non-peter-principle people -- are painfully aware of this, and resent the discredit that Strzok and his bosses have brought on the Bureau. Many are reportedly lining up to testify against what has been going on at the top.

It is always necessary at this point to note that the heads of the FBI, CIA, NSA and even the Department of Justice were operating, as former FBI Director James Comey later put it, in an environment "where Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump." Most of them expected to be able to stay in their key positions and were confident they would receive plaudits -- not indictments -- for the liberties that they, the most senior U.S. law enforcement officials, took with the law. In other words, once the reality that Mrs. Clinton was seen by virtually everyone to be a shoo-in is taken into account, the mind boggles a lot less.



Peter Principle

In a text sent to Page on April 2, 2016, Strzok assured her that it was safe to use official cellphones. Page: "So look, you say we text on that phone when we talk about Hillary because it can't be traced." It goes downhill from there for the star-crossed lovers.

Pity Page, who asked for more time to answer a subpoena to testify to the same joint-committee. It is understandable that she would have trusted Strzok on this. After all, he was not only her lover, but also one of the FBI's top counterintelligence officials.

How could she ever have expected to taste the bitter irony that the above text exchange could be retrieved, find its way to the Department of Justice Inspector General, to Congress, and then to the rest of us, not to mention far more incriminating exchanges.



The "Hillary Dispensation"

There were moments of high irony at Thursday's hearing. For example, under questioning by Darrell Issa (R-CA), Strzok appealed, in essence, for the same kid-gloves treatment that his FBI and DOJ associates afforded Mrs. Clinton during the Strzok-led investigation of her emails.



Issa: Mr. Strozk, you were part of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, that's correct?



Strzok: Yes.



