Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Still Revolutionary! 104th Anniversary of the Premiere of Stravinsky's Ballet, The Rite of Spring

By Stephen Fox
One hundred and four years ago, on May 29, 1913, Russian composer Igor Stravinsky debuted The Rite of Spring Ballet in a theater in Paris, a performance remembered as the most violent in music history.

In 2017, this ballet is still considered to be a "seminal work of modernism -- a frenetic, jagged orchestral ballet that boldly rejected the ordered harmonies and comfort of traditional composition."

This music left its mark on jazz, minimalism, and other contemporary movements, even art, but to those who watched the performance a little more than a century ago, it was truly scandalous. This ballet was described by Weymouth as "one of the great aesthetic monuments of Western art -- completely assured, startlingly original, brutal, tender, and altogether wonderful." Like Stravinsky's earlier works for the Ballet Russes, The Rite of Spring was inspired by Russian culture, yet, unlike them, it challenged the audience with its chaotic percussive momentum.

[Igor Stravinsky's grandson, John, was in my mother's second grade class at Leal Elementary school in Urbana, Illinois, the home of the University of Illinois. My school was about six blocks from the sprawling campus. He was son of Soulima (Igor's son), who was a professor of composition at the University of Illinois.

My mother always came home with interesting stories about all of her charges, but she particularly liked Johnny Stravinsky. He early on gravitated away from music towards sports; indeed, he is now, 62 years later, recognized all over the world as a sports writer.

One day, young Stravinsky approached my mother and told her that Sir Thomas Beecham, Conductor of both the London Philharmonic and the Royal Philharmonice Orchestras, at that point, probably about 77 years old, was coming to their house for the weekend as a guest, and would she like to come and sleep with him? Of course, an innocent young child who was thinking more of a sleepover, at the age when kids had slumber parties and pillow fights. Everyone got a big laugh out of that one....]

Here is a photo essay on Stravinsky's progeny, including John:

.katyachilingiri.com/stravinsky.html

>>>>>>>

The Joffrey's 1987 performances were painstakingly reconstructed from Nijinksky's 1912 -1913 original notes, and are a brilliant cinematic accomplishment!

Joffrey Ballet 1987 Rite of Spring (1 of 3)

.youtube.com/watch?v=jF1OQkHybEQ

Joffrey Ballet 1987 Rite of Spring (2 of 3)

.youtube.com/watch?v=iH1t0pCchxM

Joffrey Ballet 1987 Rite of Spring (3 of 3)

.youtube.com/watch?v=C_7ndqgwxcM

https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox

I look forward to your comments, especially after you take the time to watch all 3 ballet videos. Here is another interpretation of the ballet:

Submitted on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 1:04:08 PM

