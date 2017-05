- Advertisement -

Stephen Colbert has been attacked by Donald Trump. Here's a picture of how Colbert feels about it.



Colbert offers a hilarious monologue thanking Trump for mentioning him, admitting surprise that Trump doesn't understand Show Business as you'll see in this must watch video below.

Colbert tells Trump that he'd be happy to stop covering his presidency if he resigns or is impeached.

