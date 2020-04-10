 
 
Stalking the message

I don't want to write about the pandemic

But how it took my voice away

Which is a hard thing to do

Because to write I need my voice


All I can do is use the voice I have

To write about

How and when I lost it

It happened about 4 weeks ago


I was staying home like a good citizen

We had most of what we needed here

My wife was going out once a week

To take care of some essential work


I was minding my own business

Catching up on some reading

Walking eating better than normal

Reading the news


Trying to avoid rabbit holes

Minding my health (being 69)

Staying in touch with my son

Paying attention to my dreams


Which is part of my practice

I even pulled out a borrowed book

Yoga over 50 and started

Practicing every day


But gradually I started noticing that I was really sad

Oh there was plenty to be upset about

I won't bore you with the list

Though I am tempted to do just that


But it would just serve as a distraction

From what I want this Epistle to be about

How I lost my voice

What do I mean by "my voice"?


I'm not a singer

I'm a poet and author

I write poems and books

My voice is my message


Marshall McCluhan alerted the listening world (1964)

To how the Medium is the Message

I never really understood that

And I believe I was in a majority


Because his message

Was completely lost in the medium

Appropriated by the best-seller mentality

Of the book publishers and journalism


Push what sells

Don't worry about the message

Sound familiar?

No one is responsible for the message


If it sells print it back it

Post it push it

But what concerns me now (I think)

Is that there is a message


Trying to come through

That is not being carried by any medium

Can you blame us?

Take me


I was full of message

Until about a month ago

What happened?

The message got way too big for the medium


The world needs help

The world needs to change

So badly but

All of a sudden?


No

It has been needing to change all along

But governments were hung up on the medium

And the message wasn't getting through


Greta was trying to alert us to this

Her message was shame shame shame

Her message was

You messed up you grown-ups


Her message was all in her expression

If you want the planet to die

You couldn't be doing a better job

So nobody wanted to hear that


They wanted to get back to

Losing the message in the medium

Show us a movie about Greta

Sell us her story so we can go to sleep again


Don't give us that Greta-look

That message without a medium

But back to how I lost my voice

I'm tell it in a story


I woke up one morning

And I saw that the world had a broken wing

I always knew it was fragile

I just didn't know it was that fragile


All it took was a new strain of flu

To break the wing of the world

And then my voice went into hiding

I've been looking for it ever since


Maybe this is our Silent Spring

Has anyone else lost their voice out there?

Waiting for the day to dawn

When the message is the medium?

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

