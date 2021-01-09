Sputnik V could turn out to be more dangerous than Covid-19

The world is a bit tired, to say the least, from the ever-present Covid-19. For this reason, the media, governments and those affected by Covid-19 are turning increased attention to any possible solution, i.e., treatment or vaccine that would once and for all put an end to the Chinese plague. This is a good thing because it has put the Russian "super-vaccine" Sputnik V in the spotlight, revealing to us an increasing number of "miracles" that take place in Russia's healthcare system.

Practically everyone has heard of this false vaccine, and each day we get more and more news about this miracle cure developed by Putin's regime, for instance, that the great nuclear superpower is unable to produce the vaccine it has itself developed, that Sputnik V isn't as tested and tried as reported and that it's effectiveness is considerably lower than promised. Oh, and of course the fact that after receiving the Sputnik V vaccine you are forbidden from drinking vodka for 42 days. Is there anyone in Russia able to go without drinking for such a long time? This is an impossible feat even in Latvia, let alone in Putin's Russian world.

But there's only one fact about Sputnik V we should pay attention to because it proves that it's impossible to predict the consequences caused by the vaccine to the human body.

Sputnik V is a vector-based vaccine that consists of two components, just like the Kremlin's notorious chemical weapon Novichok. The idea is that both components of the vaccine are injected into the body several weeks apart. As the developers of the vaccine have noted, the first dose prepares the human body for the second one which is the one granting immunity. If the first shot doesn't kill you, the second one most probably will! Better be safe than sorry, right?

However, there is one "but" - it is known that the Russian vaccine contains a gene whose task is to "encode" the S protein of the coronavirus, while the damned covid itself is integrated in the adenovirus genome. Complicated, isn't it? Medical experts have confirmed that this is a common way of developing vaccines, however adding that there is a downside to which we will get to in a bit.

The effect of the Russian vaccine is achieved using different adenovirus groups and not altering the S protein of the virus. According to Russia's official medical reports, after receiving the vaccine the body starts producing antibodies. This is a good thing! Everything seems to be fine, but since the research of the super-vaccine was cut short, it's unclear what will happen in the long term - will the antibodies remain after six or twelve months? Usually, when such vaccines are employed the level of antibodies in the body decreases over a larger period of time.

This means that we could see additional Covid-19 outbreaks in the nearest future. Some may ask: "What about Putin's daughter and Zhirinovsky? Would the Kremlin regime really put the life of Putin's daughter at risk?" I have no idea what you saw, but I saw people being injected with a water-like substance, most likely saline.

What is more, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova publicly stressed that after receiving the Sputnik V vaccine people are strictly forbidden from drinking alcohol for the next 42 days, otherwise their bodies will be unable to produce antibodies and they also risk experiencing unspecified side effects.

Currently, it's not as important to know how long the vaccine will last, as it is important to find out why Russian scientists decided to use two different adenovirus groups in the Sputnik V vaccine when it's completely sufficient to use only one. As a result, Sputnik V forces the body to literally boil because for 42 days it is being attacked by two different adenovirus groups, which is a lot of strain on the body that can cause individuals with weakened immune systems to simply die in the name of science.

