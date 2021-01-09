 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Sputnik V could turn out to be more dangerous than Covid-19

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 517911
Message Augusts Augustiņš

The world is a bit tired, to say the least, from the ever-present Covid-19. For this reason, the media, governments and those affected by Covid-19 are turning increased attention to any possible solution, i.e., treatment or vaccine that would once and for all put an end to the Chinese plague. This is a good thing because it has put the Russian "super-vaccine" Sputnik V in the spotlight, revealing to us an increasing number of "miracles" that take place in Russia's healthcare system.

Practically everyone has heard of this false vaccine, and each day we get more and more news about this miracle cure developed by Putin's regime, for instance, that the great nuclear superpower is unable to produce the vaccine it has itself developed, that Sputnik V isn't as tested and tried as reported and that it's effectiveness is considerably lower than promised. Oh, and of course the fact that after receiving the Sputnik V vaccine you are forbidden from drinking vodka for 42 days. Is there anyone in Russia able to go without drinking for such a long time? This is an impossible feat even in Latvia, let alone in Putin's Russian world.

But there's only one fact about Sputnik V we should pay attention to because it proves that it's impossible to predict the consequences caused by the vaccine to the human body.

Sputnik V is a vector-based vaccine that consists of two components, just like the Kremlin's notorious chemical weapon Novichok. The idea is that both components of the vaccine are injected into the body several weeks apart. As the developers of the vaccine have noted, the first dose prepares the human body for the second one which is the one granting immunity. If the first shot doesn't kill you, the second one most probably will! Better be safe than sorry, right?

However, there is one "but" - it is known that the Russian vaccine contains a gene whose task is to "encode" the S protein of the coronavirus, while the damned covid itself is integrated in the adenovirus genome. Complicated, isn't it? Medical experts have confirmed that this is a common way of developing vaccines, however adding that there is a downside to which we will get to in a bit.

The effect of the Russian vaccine is achieved using different adenovirus groups and not altering the S protein of the virus. According to Russia's official medical reports, after receiving the vaccine the body starts producing antibodies. This is a good thing! Everything seems to be fine, but since the research of the super-vaccine was cut short, it's unclear what will happen in the long term - will the antibodies remain after six or twelve months? Usually, when such vaccines are employed the level of antibodies in the body decreases over a larger period of time.

This means that we could see additional Covid-19 outbreaks in the nearest future. Some may ask: "What about Putin's daughter and Zhirinovsky? Would the Kremlin regime really put the life of Putin's daughter at risk?" I have no idea what you saw, but I saw people being injected with a water-like substance, most likely saline.

What is more, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova publicly stressed that after receiving the Sputnik V vaccine people are strictly forbidden from drinking alcohol for the next 42 days, otherwise their bodies will be unable to produce antibodies and they also risk experiencing unspecified side effects.

Currently, it's not as important to know how long the vaccine will last, as it is important to find out why Russian scientists decided to use two different adenovirus groups in the Sputnik V vaccine when it's completely sufficient to use only one. As a result, Sputnik V forces the body to literally boil because for 42 days it is being attacked by two different adenovirus groups, which is a lot of strain on the body that can cause individuals with weakened immune systems to simply die in the name of science.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Augusts Augustiņš Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reserve Sergeant with the Latvian National Guard
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Kremlin is preparing a Trojan potato for the Baltics: project People's Republic of Vitebsk

China is developing biological weapons: consequences - COVID-19 pandemic

Covid-19 is driving the Russian Orthodox Church to desperation: Sputnik-V doesn't work

Days of Russia's CSTO are numbered: Putin's Article 5 is worthless

Putin's military and security policies are withering: CSTO is de facto no more

Drills for Putin's cutthroats or the harbinger of war: KAVKAZ-2020

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 