Spring snapshots

The sun is pleased

To see the lilacs in bloom again

But I, who love them as well

Hardly ever notice them

Until their perfume

Fills my nostrils.

What is wrong with you?

Spring is finally here

And all you can do is b*tch

About the black flies

And the mud in your boot treads.

In the winter I feed the birds

Because I feel sorry for them

But in the late spring

I am still feeding them

Because I am sorry for myself.

The forest is just beginning to leaf.

Plum blossoms cover my car.

Birch trees are swaying

Like skeletons dancing

In the warm sunlight.

When I look closely

Into a violet

I see a group of delicate veins

That resembles a stand

Of young trees in a glade.

The UPS man is honking.

He honks as he approaches

He honks after he leaves the package

And he honks as he drives away.

I imagine that he is happy

But I wish he would be quiet.

The potted flowers on the sill

Were so special

When they were blossoming

In February.

Now they look like tired children

On a schoolbus, tolerating

The long ride home.