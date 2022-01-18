Somewhere in coimbatore
Somewhere in Coimbatore
There is a patch of grass
That is greener than green
So green its color doth surpass
Any green on this shore.
The sight of it makes me want
To go to Coimbatore!
To find that patch of green,
To seek what I have seen.
A patch most numinous
Most rare and pristine,
Like a rare isotope
Shining from its core
Of healing energy from Coimbatore.
And I trust that if I found it
I would not confound it
With any ordinary patch of green.
Soft, soft this grass would feel,
Cool to my toes, soft to my heel.
Sit, (it would say), now that you are here,
Now that you have found me in Coimbatore.
(Article changed on Jan 18, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST)