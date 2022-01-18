

Somewhere in coimbatore

Somewhere in Coimbatore

There is a patch of grass

That is greener than green

So green its color doth surpass

Any green on this shore.

The sight of it makes me want

To go to Coimbatore!

To find that patch of green,

To seek what I have seen.

A patch most numinous

Most rare and pristine,

Like a rare isotope

Shining from its core

Of healing energy from Coimbatore.

And I trust that if I found it

I would not confound it

With any ordinary patch of green.

Soft, soft this grass would feel,

Cool to my toes, soft to my heel.

Sit, (it would say), now that you are here,

Now that you have found me in Coimbatore.

(Article changed on Jan 18, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST)