 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Social Darwinists exclude pre-COVID-19 unemployed

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 59508
Message Jean SmilingCoyote

By limiting certain aid in the COVID-19 relief package to those unemployed because of our response to this pandemic, the Federal government has drawn the bright line of Social Darwinism across the lives of Americans who are or become involuntarily unemployed for all other reasons.

Though Social Darwinism was discredited decades ago, most Americans are Social Darwinists. They think all unemployed Americans are at fault.

By definition, it is "no fault of his own" when a person is laid off. But the people in Washington only give this benefit of the doubt to those laid off due to COVID-19.

There used to be news stories about Americans who'd been involuntarily unemployed so long they'd exhausted their unemployment compensation, and lost their homes and most personal property. Some of these people were victimized by illegal age discrimination, but were too young to get early Social Security as a substitute for unemployment compensation or welfare (thanks to President Clinton's "reform"). These stories are gone.

Americans who ran out of unemployment compensation before COVID-19 are probably worse off than the COVID-19 jobless. Many could be working now. Many could be working remotely. Government at all levels neither counts nor cares about these Americans.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jean SmilingCoyote Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a B.A. in Geography (with 2 semesters of Economics on my transcript), and am very interested in sharing information about tornado-resistant construction options [I have a website for that]; also interested in nature, promoting American (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How to Put America Back to Work

A Sliding Scale of Aid for Americans' Health Insurance & Health Care Costs

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jean SmilingCoyote

Become a Fan
Author 59508
(Member since Feb 6, 2011), 1 fan, 3 articles, 49 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I've been involuntarily long-term unemployed since before COVID-19 hit, due to job discrimination. So far, all the political and news media discussions and efforts to help have been for the COVID-19 unemployed. "It's no fault of their own"they say. All other involuntarily unemployed Americans get blamed - and ignored. This is Social Darwinism at work. This has to be said!

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020 at 2:24:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 