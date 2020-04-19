 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Should Biden Be The One?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 1621
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mary Wentworth
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Details   DMCA

In carrying out his obligation as a Democratic candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed former vice-president Joe Biden on April 14th. How did it happen that, with little effort on his part, Biden now has a clear shot at being the Democratic Party's nominee for the presidency?

Before the 2020 campaign even got underway, voices were heard in the nation's capital bemoaning the likelihood that Sanders would walk away with the Party's nomination and then win the election against Trump. These fears were not unfounded. For it was Sanders, not Biden, who showed in poll after poll 60 of them since 2016 that he would beat Trump by a larger percentage than any other Democrat.

However, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Party's leadership in Congress knew that with a Sanders's presidency their chances of holding on to the reins of power would be slim. If push came to shove, even a Trump re-election would be better than having Bernie in the White House.

Our nation's oligarchs who basically own the upper echelons of the party always try to make certain that each major party nominates a candidate who can be relied upon to look after their interests. Trump vs. Biden satisfies that requirement.

These wealthy elites have not gotten behind the "beat Trump" mantra of the Democrats because they are not unhappy with Trump. He has gotten them what they wanted: a handsome tax cut and now another bailout. He has taken the US out of the nuclear agreement with Iran, opening up the possibility of a war over oil with that country, and has withdrawn the US from the INF treaty with Russia.

In addition, he has nominated conservative judges for Senate confirmation and his cabinet secretaries have deregulated everything in sight, including handing over federal lands to private interests. Trump's campaign coffers reflect their appreciation.

Early in 2019, the Democratic establishment along with the corporate media latched on to Joe Biden whose name recognition made him the Democrat who could beat Trump. For months, the media gave him polling numbers that showed he could climb Mt. Everest. But support quickly dried up when Biden didn't come through in the early contests. After Sanders racked up victories in the first three contests, Democratic Party leaders began leap-frogging from one presidential candidate to another in their desperation to find one that could stop Sanders with his money-raising machine and his ground game. Perhaps their method of beating Sanders in 2016 through massive voter suppression wouldn't be enough this time around.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Mary Wentworth Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Now retired and a writer, I am a feminist and political activist, a radical Democrat (have come to dislike the term "progressive"), and a blogger. Have done political tours of Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras, West and East (way back when)Germany, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"We Can't Find Mary Jo" - Kennedy at Chappaquiddick

Elizabeth Warren: Can She Beat Scott Brown?

A Plea To The Occupy Movement

US as World-Class Bully

TROY DAVIS WAS FRAMED

"War Is A Racket" by Marine Major General Smedley Butler

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mary Wentworth

Become a Fan
Author 1621
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since May 14, 2006), 1 fan, 52 articles, 127 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The Democratic Party must find a way to choose another person to be the Party's nominee for the presidency of the United States. In his present state, Joe Biden cannot do the job that will be asked of him as the candidate to run for president.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 19, 2020 at 10:41:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 