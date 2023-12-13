 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 7 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 12/13/23

Short Christmas story of rebirth

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)
Poinsettia
Poinsettia
(Image by Dennis Heller)   Details   DMCA
>

My wife is a recently tired minister. Before she retired she had two churches, one in town and one in the country. The one in town was feeding people, lots of people (over a hundred a day) from the community. All they had to do was show up in the morning and they were served a hot drink and a healthy breakfast. There was always more to to do to keep this program going than seemed humanly possible, so everyone who helped make it successful was stretched to the limit.

Two years ago, a few days after Christmas, my wife came home with two big garbage bags stowed in the back of the car that were filled with poinsettias, some still in those dark green plastic pots and some loose with their roots exposed, all in a jumble. She said that she rescued them from the dumpster. Apparently after the Christmas service, the fate of all the poinsettias that were enlisted to radiate the spirit of Christmas in the sanctuary, depended on people taking them home, but only a few were rescued. The rest were sentenced to the landfill (our euphemism for the dump). Shirley thought they deserved better and she knew that I would agree. I spread a tarp on the floor in the living room and emptied the garbage bags onto the floor. They reminded me of 25 Death Row inmates who had received clemency out of the blue. For the next hour I repotted all of them, watering them and finding spots for them on window sills and by the sliding door.

Some died within a few weeks, others a couple months. Some lasted until the Spring. About half produced a few bright red leaves before they faded, which made us happy. But two kept going and one, in particular, thrived. I'm looking at it now, two years later. It is bright red and has quadrupled its size. Once it perked up, it never looked back, as if reborn. Sometimes I ask myself, why this one? (There is another one that is also doing well, after over a year of touch and go.)

I guess there is no perfect answer. I just have to chalk it up to the mystery of life . . . and love?


(Article changed on Dec 13, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend