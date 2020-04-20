 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Self-Triage in a Catastrophic World (A Decolonizing Perspective)

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 507008
Message Four Arrows
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)


(Image by Four Arrows)   Details   DMCA

Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation,

and that is an act of political warfare. " Audre Lorde



The pandemic is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next. We can choose to walk through it, dragging the carcasses of our prejudice and hatred, our avarice, our data banks and dead ideas, our dead rivers and smoky skies behind us. Or we can walk through lightly, with little luggage, ready to imagine another world. And ready to fight for it.Arundhati Roy

Deciding whether one's health profile calls for going to a doctor or not is tricky during the best of times, let alone now. Health education has made it so. Whether what we know stems from formal schooling or costly advertisements, our understandings about "healthcare" are sourced in consumerism and greed. The result is our dependence on that which is outside our own considerations. Our colonized mindsets make authentic self-care an act of irreverence for the hegemonic systems leading us to the bring of extinction. Covid-19 might have reminded us of this, but it hasn't. If triage is about examining problems in order to decide which ones are the most serious and must be dealt with first so as to save the most people, we are not doing it well enough. In fact, the colonized mind cannot save itself.

The worldwide focus on the Corona virus is an example itself. The first mistake in priorities is our scant attention to why it is here and how we can prevent it or a worse pandemic from arising again. Many priorities exist beyond learning to wash one's hands, taking time to enjoy one's children or starting a new hobby. A wide range of other options exist from beginning to question anthropocentrism to ending xenophobia. Just focusing on the hypnosis of our words would be an important priority. Even the noun-based, human-centered English language I am now using contributes to the kind of categorical, materialistic, dualistic, selfish, fear-based, inflexible thinking that colonizes our minds. Loss of our original verb-based, Earth-centered Indigenous languages is in fact one reason for the increasing diseases in the world. Although the non-Indigenous languages will never recapture place-based wisdom, while we attempt to make saving them a priority we can at least begin to understand the worldview that the languages represent. After all, there would be little reason to speak an Indigenous language if one did not think Indigenous.

Whatever language we use, making healthy decisions requires serious ongoing meta-cognitive work about why we think as we do. Only with it can we can effectively assess priorities in life. With such self-knowledge, we break with the conventions of social hierarchy and rediscover our interconnectedness with all. We will learn that many, if not most of conventional health perspectives in a colonized, profit-driven culture minimize self-authority, fearlessness, honesty and holistic preventive perspectives. Without such self-knowledge, the best we might hope for in a pandemic might be that an ambulance can reach us, that the driver will have an appropriate mask, and that we'll arrive clean hospital with a new ventilator. Then we can pray there will be drugs to help us stop suffering if a vaccination is not available. If it is, we won't question its safety. If things do not go well, as we take our last breath, we can at least be satisfied that we did our best to access the medical establishment. Perhaps if we leave a 5th grade child behind, we can take satisfaction knowing they too will pass Standard #3 of the California Common Core State Health Education Standard entitled "Accessing Valid Health Information" that mandates "All students will demonstrate the ability to access and analyze health information, products and services."

It may be interesting to note here, by the way, that the Common Core Health Education Standards are largely informed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which also reflects colonized systems. The list of financial contributors to the CDC include the majority of the large pharmaceutical companies. Revolving doors between private industry and the CDC or FDA are well known. Studies have shown that its alliances with polluting corporations have also misled the public about the heath consequences of pollution that kills around 9 million people annually. In many ways, its own triage ignores some of the most dangerous contributors to poor health in the world and possible solutions to them. As for cancers that kill half a million people in the United States every year, the CDCs priorities for cancer screenings and cancer medicines fall short of trulynsignificant benefits as well, while ignoring important preventive and potential curative priorities.

Perhaps I am a case in point as relates to much of what I have asserted so far. In 2008, I felt a tumor in my abdomen and jumped into the conventional medicine rabbit hole. The diagnosis was non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Three respected oncologists in three countries emphatically prescribed surgery and/or chemotherapy "ASAP." As an Oglala Lakota Pipe Carrier and Sun Dancer, I knew I would not make a final decision without doing ceremony and entering into dialogue with the Spirits. Still, as if hypnotized against my will, I found myself on the operating table in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, getting another biopsy by the physician who was planning on removing the tumor. When the needle-like instrument he was using slipped off the side of the tumor and he exclaimed "¡Híjole!" I came to my senses. I told him I was sorry but I was done. I got up, allowed the nurse to put a bandage on the puncture hole, I walked out of the hospital.

When I arrived back at the small fishing village where our home was, I told my wife what had happened and commenced making the fire for my inipi ceremony in the temazcal (Sweat House). When I was done, I told her that I had decided to walk away from all conventional medicine and just align my life more carefully with the Indigenous worldview precepts I championed in my academic work for many years. My focus on "walking the talk" would include a stronger emphasis on:

* Courage and fearless trust in the universe

* Generosity and a socially purposeful life in behalf of future generations

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Four Arrows Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Wahinkpe Topa (Four Arrows) is faculty at Fielding Graduate University and was formerly Dean of Education at Oglala Lakota College and a tenured professor at Northern Arizona University. Named by AERO as one of 27 educational visionaries, he is the author of 20 acclaimed books on wellness, critical education and Indigenous worldview such as his most recent (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump's DAPL Memorandum: The End of Rule of Law?

Shootings on Backwater Bridge

Suspending Environmental Regulations Proves the Insanity of our Dominant Worldview and the Logic that Supports it

Utilizing Indigenous Thought to Cope in the Age of Trump

From Standing Rock: Today is a Good Day to Die

And Then Mother Earth Said, "Me Too!"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 