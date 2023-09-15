 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/15/23

Seize Starlink from Elon Musk

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph

Starlink Mission
Starlink Mission
(Image by Official SpaceX Photos from spacex)   Details   DMCA

The Starlink satellite internet service, which is operated by Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, has been a digital lifeline in Ukraine since the early days of the war. Starlink is used in most of Ukraine for civilians and soldiers in areas where digital infrastructure has been destroyed. Walter Isaacson, in his upcoming biography, "Elon Musk," said that the billionaire had ordered the deactivation of Starlink satellite service near the coast of Crimea last September to stop a Ukrainian attack on Russian ships. Isaacson said that Musk had conversations with a Russian official that led him to worry that an attack on Crimea could spiral into a nuclear conflict.

Musk responded on his social media platform to say that he hadn't disabled the service. However, he refused to comply with an emergency request from Ukrainian officials to enable Starlink connections to Sevastopol on the illegally occupied Crimean Peninsula. Musk's tweet was an acknowledgment that he had made the decision to prevent a Ukrainian attack. "The obvious intent [of the Ukrainians] was to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor," he wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. "If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation." That tweet drew an angry response from Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. Musk's "interference," he said, had allowed Russia's naval fleet to continue firing cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities. "As a result, civilians, children are being killed. This is the price of a cocktail of ignorance and big ego," Podolyak wrote on X.

Musk's nearly total control that he wields over Internet connectivity in the war zone has prompted concern about his influence. Musk also reportedly spoke directly with Russia's President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine.

The Logan Act

The Logan Act, enacted 1799, is a United States federal law that criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized American citizens with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States. The intent behind the Act was to prevent unauthorized negotiations from undermining the government's position. That is what Musk is doing. The Logan Act has only been used in two criminal prosecutions over the past 224 years. However, the Logan Act is still on the books, and the principle behind it is important: we don't want private citizens negotiating with foreign countries having a dispute with the United States. Russia certainly has a dispute with the United States concerning the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. attorney general should write to Elon Musk and request that he provide Ukraine with Starlink service throughout the Ukraine, including on land illegally seized by the Russians. Attorney General Merrick Garland could threaten prosecution if Musk doesn't comply. Or Garland could threaten to seize Starlink through the government's power of eminent domain.

Eminent Domain

Starlink satellites are registered in the United States. Starlink and its owner Space Exploration Technologies Corporation are California corporations. Because Starlink is a U.S. entity it is subject to U.S. law. A U.S. company will be under the jurisdiction of the federal courts and the courts of the state in which the company is incorporated. That includes its property, wherever located, even satellites in space.

"There's abundant precedent for U.S. government seizure of critical infrastructure, including satellites, during wars or national emergencies," wrote David Frum. "Of course, reasonable compensation must be paid, per the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution." Frum has a law degree from Harvard and writes for the Atlantic magazine. Musk is becoming more powerful than many nations. His Starlink system spans the globe. He has launched more rockets that most countries. We should not allow a private citizen to interfere with U.S. interests around the world, including Ukraine, no matter how wealthy he is.

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Joseph Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

CEO of California Association for Recycling All Trash, www.Calrecycles.com and CEO of Genuine-American Merchandise & Equipment, www.genuine-american.com, manufacturers of tennis equipment in the USA (Tennis Wellbow, Good Vibe vibration (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trumps and Jared Kushner Cheated Their Way into Elite Colleges

Outsourcing Obamacare

Red Nose Day Gives Black Eye to Walgreens and NBC

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend