Sedition Day: Overthrowing Democracy is Not the Same Thing as Protesting Police Violence

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Today's (yesterday's) the anniversary of hundreds of Capitol police, House and Senate staffers, Members of Congress and others who work in the seat of our nation's government successfully fighting back the first violent assault on a congressional session in the history of our republic.

Trump's followers and fellow-travelers - including 139 Republicans in the House and 8 in the Senate - tried their best to end our way of government. They incited, participated in, and now are justifying the first violent attack on Congress since the Constitution was signed 235 years ago.

They failed. Congress resumed their session deep into the night of January 6th to complete the transition of presidential power, a process that had always in the past been peaceful.

The 147 members of the "Sedition Caucus" - Republicans all - who endorsed and tried to complete the murderous work of Trump's mob will be remembered by history along with America's greatest cowards and traitors. Their names will go down as peers of Benedict Arnold and Robert E. Lee.

The rest of Congress - Republicans and Democrats - who stayed and completed the job of certifying President Biden's election are heroes.

As are the staffers and police who helped hold the building and protect the ballots while preventing the planned assassination of the Vice President and Speaker of the House.

Therefore, I believe, future January 6ths should be days of celebration for democracy's victory late that night one year ago today.

England has a similar moment in its history, when Robert Catesby, Guy Fawkes and their fellow seditionists tried to blow up Westminster in 1605 "during the state opening of Parliament, while James I and his chief ministers met within""

"In the aftermath," the Encyclopedia Britannica notes, "Parliament declared November 5th a national day of thanksgiving, and the first celebration of it took place in 1606."

Today it's celebrated with fireworks and revelry: the traitors were defeated and the nation still stands. We may want to consider something similar here.

We should celebrate our victories.

But our "Guy Fawkes Day" situation isn't yet resolved.

On the eve of the anniversary of America's Sedition Day, our Attorney General, Merrick Garland, spoke to the staff of the Department of Justice and the nation.

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET.
 

Dorothy Lebovitz

Overthrow democracy? Thought democracy was a thing of the past, ever since politicians could legally take bribes.

Lobbyist rule this country otherwise we would have seen early treatments as what was used around the World for Covid-19. Does anyone remember when Pelosi, Biden, Harris & Schumer were the Original Anti-vaxxers when Trump was president? What was changed in these vaccines? The only thing that changed was the amount of money from Big Pharma handed out to them!

Trump said Covid-19 could be treated with IVM & HCQ (that cost $1 a pill), we were told to look down on this dummy. Boy I hate to admit Trump was right about anything!

My doctor who was on top of this before the NEWS even mention Covid-19, telling her patients to wear a mask, long before Fauci told us NOT to. My doctor treats the sickest of the sick(GBS, LD, MS, Parkinson, etc.), she was prescribing IVM to keep her Covid-19 patients out of the hospitals, before FDA banned this it.

Support groups for Vaxx Victims are removed from FB w/o notice, positive posting on any social media sites of from IVM or HCQ are immediately removed. I really don't think this is a Republican or Democratic issue, it's much worst, we've been sold out to the highest bidder by both parties. No wonder USA has the highest death percentages with Covid-19. We have the most expensive healthcare with the worst outcomes.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 7:39:14 PM

