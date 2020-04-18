Searching for a new mantra



(Image by mikecogh at flickr.com/people/89165847@N00/) Details DMCA



They come from space

From the space station

They look nice

All dressed the same

Germ free

Straight from the mission

Dream alert What is

That distant sound

Trying to get through my tinnitus?

Could that be Gabriel's horn?

I'm not ready

Spirit walk with me

I don't like this spell I'm under

Or maybe it's the new medication

New batch of guys

Fresh back from space

From the space station

Dressed for a nice photo

To lift our spirits

To get our minds off our

Tussle with our dark angel

Some will experience psychotic episodes

Specifically apocalyptic visions

If this should happen to you

Report directly

To your local shaman

If you see three young men

Dressed in blue

