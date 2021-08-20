Say how it is, spit it out and bless each other

Me: Maybe it's my age.

Maybe it goes back to how my mother raised me.

Maybe it goes back to Rumi.

Maybe it's covid-weariness.

Maybe it's mental weariness.

Maybe it's that I am tired of words.

Maybe it's the English language I'm tired of.

Maybe it's that I'm sleep deprived.

Maybe it's I feel we ought to be able

To say more with fewer words

so we don't wear each other out

and get better at distilling our truth.

Poet: That is why I depend on poetry.

Maybe this is a poem.

What do you think?

It could be.

It's just all I have the energy for.

This little bit of my truth.

Friend: Let's get together for a fire.

Laugh a little at the absurdity of everything

And bless each other.

Rumi: Someone / says your flame is about to be

Dowsed, but you're not smoke or

Fire. Say how it is!