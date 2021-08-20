Say how it is, spit it out and bless each other

Me: Maybe it's my age.
Maybe it goes back to how my mother raised me.
Maybe it goes back to Rumi.
Maybe it's covid-weariness.
Maybe it's mental weariness.
Maybe it's that I am tired of words.
Maybe it's the English language I'm tired of.
Maybe it's that I'm sleep deprived.
Maybe it's I feel we ought to be able
To say more with fewer words
so we don't wear each other out
and get better at distilling our truth.
Poet: That is why I depend on poetry.
Maybe this is a poem.
What do you think?
It could be.
It's just all I have the energy for.
This little bit of my truth.
Friend: Let's get together for a fire.
Laugh a little at the absurdity of everything
And bless each other.
Rumi: Someone / says your flame is about to be
Dowsed, but you're not smoke or
Fire. Say how it is!