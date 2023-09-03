 
 
"Save Democracy, Support Partyless Governance"

Those who believe in Democracy are faced with a dangerous situation. They have to contend with the existing party-based system of governance that is failing to live up to people's expectations and at the same time have to fight within the system, people who are prepared to go to any extent to further erode democracy just to promote their own narrow interests.

Those who believe in democracy have to realize that however good may be their intention to uphold the spirit of democracy, they are powerless against those who can turn the electoral system to suit their narrow interests taking advantage of the people's vulnerability to false propaganda that is within the legal limits of the party-based system.

Will Democracy Survive?
(Image by Pressenza)   Details   DMCA

The only hope to overcome the forces that try to usher in authoritarianism is to go for a system of governance that overcomes the shortfalls of the present system, catch the imagination of the people and urge them to vote for parties that support partyless system of governance. The people have to be assured that political parties will not disappear overnight, but will be kept out of the elected houses through passage of the necessary legislation.

Political parties can meet and discuss what is best for the people and the nation, but will remain outside the elected houses, so that all proceedings take place in a non-partisan manner based on the conscience of the elected representatives. Those parties that believe in democracy should adopt the following slogan if there is a genuine desire to ensure the survival of Democracy: "Save Democracy, Support Partyless Governance"

Vijayaraghavan Padmanabhan is former Professor of Medicine, Madras Medical College. Based in Chennai, India. His interests include Spirituality, Politics, Economics and Medicine.

