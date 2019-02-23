 
 
Russia flouts Nuke Strength vs US provocations

By Peter Duveen

Operation Crossroads Baker Edit
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
Hebron, New York, February 22, 2019--Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin's speech delivered on the 20th of February, 2019 in Moscow should be must reading for every American. In it, Putin spells out Russian preparations for nuclear war against the United States.

Not only does the Russian president emphasize newly unveiled weapon systems that will, according to Putin, put America at a supreme disadvantage in the event of a nuclear exchange, but also announces that the targets of Russian weapons have been revised to include not only military installations and infrastructure, but also locations where military planning takes place.

Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu (2019-02-02) 03
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
One could easily conclude from Putin's careful wording that the list of targets has been broadened to include the "White House," home of the U.S. president. It likely also includes the Capitol Building, where the U.S. Congress convenes, since Congress is certainly part of the planning for any war. And it must also include many of the buildings connected with the myriad of administrative departments of the U.S. government, along with various private think tanks that supply the government with position papers, research and policy formulation. It might even include the numerous media outlets such as National Public Radio and its affiliates that serve as surrogate mouthpieces for the U.S. State Department, the CIA and the Pentagon war machine.

Certainly, after Putin's very direct warning to Americans, I personally would not choose Washington D.C. as a place where I would want to spend any length of time. I would veer away from any area where there were military installations, but also offices of Homeland Security, the CIA, the FBI and branches of any number of federal agencies. Rural is the way to go, for no city connected with the Federal government through its franchises is really safe. And Putin said, no bones about it, in a nuclear exchange, Russia would have the advantage. "Just do the math," Putin urged the American leadership.

Let's listen to Russian President Putin in his own words:

"I am saying this directly and openly now, so that no one can blame us later, so that it will be clear to everyone in advance what is being said here. Russia will be forced to create and deploy weapons that can be used not only in the areas we are directly threatened from, but also in areas that contain decision-making centres for the missile systems threatening us."

I would read this to mean that installations such as the Pentagon in northern Virginia and the U.S. president's domicile in Washington, D.C. could be targets for nuclear-armed missiles. They are all planning centers, just as Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi's home was made a target by NATO as a planning center, and was, in fact, successfully destroyed.

In the event a reader or listener may have thought that Putin's reference to "decision-making centers" was an off-handed one-of-a-kind comment, the Russian president, in the next few sentences, drives his point home.

"These weapons will fully correspond to the threats directed against Russia in their technical specifications, including flight times to these decision-making centres. We know how to do this and will implement these plans immediately, as soon as the threats to us become real."

The readiness posture is a reaction to the possibility that the United States, after having removed itself from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty that banned intermediate range missiles, will outfit Russia's immediate neighbors with missiles capable of striking Moscow, according to Putin, within "12 minutes" after launch.

Why did the United States want to withdraw from a treaty which seemed to secure the peace between the two most lethally armed nations on earth? U.S. officials claim that Russia has been in violation of the treaty, which Russia has denied. But Russian officials, including Putin in the speech at hand, has also clearly outlined U.S. violations of the treaty which have continued for years. Again, Putin:

"Americans began developing and using medium-range missiles, calling them discretionary 'target missiles' for missile defence. Then they began deploying Mk-41 universal launch systems that can make offensive combat use of Tomahawk medium-range cruise missiles possible.

"I am talking about this and using my time and yours because we have to respond to the accusations that are leveled at us. But having done everything I have just described, the Americans openly and blatantly ignored the provisions envisaged by articles 4 and 6 of the INF Treaty. According to Item 1, Article VI (I am quoting): 'Each Party shall eliminate all intermediate-range missiles and the launchers of such missiles...so that...no such missiles, launchers...shall be possessed by either party.' Paragraph 1 of Article VI provides that (and I quote) 'upon entry into force of the Treaty and thereafter, neither Party may produce or flight-test any intermediate-range missile, or produce any stages or launchers of such missiles.' End of quote.

"Using medium-range target missiles and deploying launchers in Romania and Poland that are fit for launching Tomahawk cruise missiles, the US has openly violated these clauses of the Treaty. They did this some time ago. These launchers are already stationed in Romania and nothing happens."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Born in New York, March 14, 1949. Staff writer for the New York City Tribune, Economic Growth Report, Register-Star. Presently publish on OpEd News. Mr. Duveen heads up a project known as "The Museum of Brooklyn Art and Culture,' which explores (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
BFalcon

What are the current targets of the US missiles?

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 10:35:26 PM

Peter Duveen

Reply to BFalcon:

bfalcon, I don't have my list of targets in Russia handy. But from what I have read, Moscow is one of them. US military leaders are not terribly worried about collateral damage and that sort of thing. In fact, the more, the merrier, judging from the military exploits of the last decade. My understanding is that by sheer numbers, the US hopes to overwhelm any opponent. And, they are not interested in protecting the American public.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 10:49:10 PM

BFalcon

Reply to Peter Duveen:

I wish somebody would clarify the US targets.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 11:32:56 PM

BFalcon

Reply to Peter Duveen:

I found this interesting:

https://www.nrdc.org/sites/default/files/NRDC-ISKRAN-Nuclear-Security-Report-March2013.pdf

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at 12:02:56 AM

Dave Lindorff

  New Content

The US decision to quit the INF Treaty approved by Reagan and Gorbachev in '87 was a very stupid idea. The US for years, unlike the Soviet Union or Russia, has been trying to develop a way to launch a first-strike on Russia with "only acceptable losses" in the US. The lie to the US people has always been that US nukes were for massive retaliation. but we know that's crap because they invested heavily in precision --the ability for warheads to hit within yards of their targets. Why would you need precision in a retaliatory strike? All the silos and missle launchers in Russia (or China) would be empty.

In contrast, Russia developed huge bombs and huge missiles, which have always been retaliatory threats, not first strike weapons, because they would have left the US free to continue with a retaliatory strike if they were launched first, either before those missiles hit, or afterwards. (More below)

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 11:08:13 PM

Dave Lindorff

Reply to Dave Lindorff:

Even if you don't attribute better motives to the Soviets/Russians, the point is, Russia never had the technical ability to do the accurate attacks the US did. Meanwhile, the US had another advantage: At least before the INF signed, the US was able to station missiles in Europe and in Asia that could hit anywhere in Russia in minutes, while Russia had no place to put intermediate or short range missiles near the US, except perhaps near Alaska.

With the US also putting anti-missile systems near Russia, in Eastern Europe and Korea it began to pose a real threat to Russia that the US could spring a first stike, knock out most of Russia's missiles and its command and control centers in a fast surprise hit from nearby, and then knock down most stray retaliatory missiles that survived with even unreliable ABMs.

That's why Russia is now responding by planning a huge fleet of superfast low-flying hypersonic cruise missiles -- to threaten our country with massive retaliation even if we have ABMs. Note that hypersonic missiles, even really fast ones, make a lousy first-strike weapon because they take so long compared to ICBMs to reach their target, allowing plenty of time for the US to get its missiles launched.

We Americans need to demand a stop to this before a mistake happens and we're all incinerated, or bankrupted by a new intensive arms race. We all need Disarmament talks, not an arms race.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 11:17:01 PM

Peter Duveen

Reply to Dave Lindorff:

Dave, ICBM's are launched from Russian territory. But the mach 9 missiles are launched from subs lurking near the US coast, or perhaps in arctic waters. My understanding is that the Russians might try to knock out missile launches from the US while these missiles were still over US territory, which is why speed and location are still such important factors.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 11:25:52 PM

