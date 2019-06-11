 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Roundup Weedkiller/Glyphosate (like Bayer's Parent Company Farben's Zyklon B used in Holocaust): The New Global Genocide

Monsanto Roundup Poses HUGE Health Risk As Study Finds It In Popular Food Brands A recent study has found that some of the most popular beer and wine brands in this country contain dangerous amounts of Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup, ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Ring of Fire)   Details   DMCA


Roundup/Glyphosate, still manufactured by Monsanto/Bayer, is nothing short of Genocide, but fortunately, many nations have banned Roundup, including the leading genocidal nation of the 20th century, Germany, which must be able to recognize genocide more easily than others, including the citizens of the United States.

And Vietnam? For sure, a nation that knows more than any other about US neurotoxins as in from their experience with AGENT ORANGE, another carcinogenic chemical made by the glorious corporate killer, Monsanto.


The connection between Bayer and I.G. Farben is quite clear; Farben was parent company of the subsidiary that manufactured the insecticide Zyklon B, used in the Germany's death camps all over Europe to exterminate 6 million Jews in the gas chambers. The insecticide was liquefied and the resulting gas was deadly.*(see addendum)

In September of 2018, a Brazilian court overturned the federal judge's ruling. September marks Brazil's first month of soybean planting. The country is the largest exporter of soybeans in the world, and as such, has become heavily reliant on agrochemicals. Anvisa issued a statement following the court's decision to overturn the ruling, saying it will take necessary legal and technical steps in response.

[Further, Brazil's Solicitor General's office has said it is preparing an appeal to the court decision with support from the Agriculture Ministry. Brazil's health agency concluded a re-evaluation of glyphosate in February of 2019. Based on the agency's findings, a blanket ban of glyphosate in Brazil is unlikely.]

New Zealand: The cities of Auckland and Christchurch passed resolutions to reduce the usage of chemicals for weed and pest control in public places. The Physicians and Scientists for Global Responsibility, a New Zealand charitable trust, called for a glyphosate ban in 2015.


Portugal: Prohibits the use of glyphosate in all public spaces. The president of the Portuguese Medical Association has also called for a worldwide ban of glyphosate.

Scotland: Aberdeen cut back its use of herbicides and Edinburgh's City Council voted to phase out glyphosate. In November of 2017, five of Scotland's six EU parliamentarians voted in favor of a motion that would phase out glyphosate by 2022.

Slovenia: Slovenia was one of six EU member states to sign a 2018 letter to the European Commission citing "concerns" about the risks associated with glyphosate. The letter called upon the Commission to introduce "an exit plan for glyphosate""

Spain: According to Kistiñe Garcia of the Spanish NGO, Ecologistas en Acción, Barcelona, Madrid, Zaragoza and the region of Extremuda have decided to ban glyphosate. The regions of La Rioja (major Spanish wine region) and Aragon have also approved motions against endocrine-disrupting chemicals, which includes glyphosate.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka was the first country to issue a nationwide ban on glyphosate. However, in 2018, the government decided to lift the ban due to crop losses and overgrowing weeds.

Sweden: Raised concerns about glyphosate safety and has pushed against relicensing the herbicide in the EU. In 2017, the Swedish Chemicals Agency (SCA) announced it was planning to tighten rules on private use of plant protection products. Under the plan, private users would only be allowed to use products containing "low-risk substances." According to the SCA, glyphosate is an example of an active substance not expected to be included among low-risk substances, meaning in due time, private consumers may not be permitted to use herbicides containing glyphosate.

Switzerland: Concerned about public wellbeing, the Swiss supermarket chains Migros and Coop removed glyphosate-based products from their shelves due to health risks. In 2017, the Green party put forth a plan to ban glyphosate in Switzerland. The proposed plan was rejected by the Federal Council, Switzerland's executive.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

her carcinogenic chemical made by the glorious corporate killer, Monsanto.


The secret tactics Monsanto used to protect Roundup, its star product | Four Corners Four Corners investigates the secret tactics used by global chemical giant #Monsanto to protect its billion-dollar business and its star product -- the weed killer, ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ABC News (Australia)) Details DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 at 7:19:00 PM

