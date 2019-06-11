Roundup Weedkiller/Glyphosate (like Bayer's Parent Company Farben's Zyklon B used in Holocaust): The New Global Genocide

- Advertisement -



Monsanto Roundup Poses HUGE Health Risk As Study Finds It In Popular Food Brands A recent study has found that some of the most popular beer and wine brands in this country contain dangerous amounts of Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup, ...

Roundup/Glyphosate, still manufactured by Monsanto/Bayer, is nothing short of Genocide, but fortunately, many nations have banned Roundup, including the leading genocidal nation of the 20th century, Germany, which must be able to recognize genocide more easily than others, including the citizens of the United States.



And Vietnam? For sure, a nation that knows more than any other about US neurotoxins as in from their experience with AGENT ORANGE, another carcinogenic chemical made by the glorious corporate killer, Monsanto.







The connection between Bayer and I.G. Farben is quite clear; Farben was parent company of the subsidiary that manufactured the insecticide Zyklon B, used in the Germany's death camps all over Europe to exterminate 6 million Jews in the gas chambers. The insecticide was liquefied and the resulting gas was deadly.*(see addendum)

In September of 2018, a Brazilian court overturned the federal judge's ruling. September marks Brazil's first month of soybean planting. The country is the largest exporter of soybeans in the world, and as such, has become heavily reliant on agrochemicals. Anvisa issued a statement following the court's decision to overturn the ruling, saying it will take necessary legal and technical steps in response.

[Further, Brazil's Solicitor General's office has said it is preparing an appeal to the court decision with support from the Agriculture Ministry. Brazil's health agency concluded a re-evaluation of glyphosate in February of 2019. Based on the agency's findings, a blanket ban of glyphosate in Brazil is unlikely.]

New Zealand: The cities of Auckland and Christchurch passed resolutions to reduce the usage of chemicals for weed and pest control in public places. The Physicians and Scientists for Global Responsibility, a New Zealand charitable trust, called for a glyphosate ban in 2015.

