Power of Story
Revitalizing the Democratic Party

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBC News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Politics is not a baseball game, and it is not a soap opera.

People are hurting in this country, and our job is not to be distracted by political gossip and Donald Trump's tweets. Our job is to revitalize American democracy and bring millions of people into the political process who today do not vote and who do not believe that government is relevant to their lives. Our job is to create an economy and government that works for all of us, not just the 1 percent and wealthy campaign contributors.

Here's the problem: the strategy the Democratic Party has been pursuing in recent years has failed. Since 2009, Democrats have lost more than 1,000 seats in state legislatures across the country. Republicans now control the White House, 34 out of 50 governorships as well as the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. In dozens of states, the Democratic Party is virtually non-existent.

Too much is at stake for our country and our people for us not to learn from our past failures and move forward in a way that makes the Democratic Party stronger so we can take on and beat Trump and the right-wing Republican agenda.

What the recently released book excerpt from former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile made clear is that unless we get our act together, we are not going to be effective in either taking on Donald Trump or in stopping the extremist right-wing Republican agenda. We have to re-establish faith with the American people that in fact we can make positive changes in this country through a fair and transparent political process that reflects the will of voters across this country.

In order to do that, we need to rethink and rebuild the Democratic Party. We need a Democratic Party that opens its doors to new people, new energy and new ideas. We need a Democratic Party that is truly a grassroots party, where decisions are made from the bottom up, not from the top down. We need a Democratic Party which becomes the political home of the working people and young people of this country, black and white, Latino and Asian and Native American ... all Americans.

And we need to make it abundantly clear that the Democratic Party is prepared to take on the ideology of the Koch brothers and the billionaire class -- a small group of people who are undermining American democracy and moving this country into an oligarchic form of society. YES. We will take on the greed, recklessness and illegal behavior of Wall Street, corporate America, the insurance industry, the drug companies, and the fossil fuel industry.

Now, what the Establishment (political, economic and media) wants us to believe is that real and fundamental changes in our society are impossible.

No. We cannot guarantee health care to all as a right. No. We cannot revitalize the trade union movement, raise the minimum wage to a living wage of $15 an hour and provide pay equity for women. No. We cannot effectively compete in the global economy by making public colleges and universities tuition-free. No. We cannot lead the world in combatting climate change and transforming our energy system away from fossil fuels. No. We cannot reform our broken criminal justice system or finally achieve comprehensive immigration reform.

They want us to think that in the wealthiest country in the history of the world, a nation which has more income and wealth inequality than almost any nation on earth, the best that we can do is to accept tiny, incremental change.

I could not disagree more.

Right now, a Democratic National Committee Unity Reform Commission, comprised of people who supported our campaign, people who supported Secretary Clinton's campaign, and people appointed by DNC Chair Tom Perez are working on a set of policies that will determine the future direction of the Democratic Party. In many ways, this Unity Commission will determine whether the Party goes forward in a dynamic and inclusive way, or whether it retains the failed status quo approach of recent years. It will determine whether the Party will have the grassroots energy to effectively take on Donald Trump, the Republican Party and their reactionary agenda or whether we remain in the minority.

In my view, this Commission must:

** Make the Democratic Party more democratic and the presidential contests more fair by dramatically reducing the number of superdelegates who participate in the nominating process. It is absurd that in the last presidential primary over 700 superdelegates (almost one-third of the delegates a candidate needed to win the nomination) had the power to ignore the will of the people who voted in the state primaries and caucuses.

** Make primaries more open by ending the absurdity of closed primary systems with antiquated, arbitrary and discriminatory voter registration laws. Republicans are the ones who make it harder for people to vote, not Democrats. At a time when more and more people consider themselves to be Independents our job is to bring people into the Democratic Party process, not exclude them. It is incredibly undemocratic that in some states voters must declare their party affiliation up to six months before the primary election.

** Make it easier for working people and students to participate in state caucuses. While there is much to be said for bringing people together face-to-face in a caucus to discuss why they support the candidate of their choice, not everybody is able to attend those caucuses at the time they are held. A process must be developed that gives everyone the right to cast a vote even if they are not physically able to attend a state caucus.

Bernie Sanders is the independent U.S. Senator from Vermont. He is the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. He is a member of the Senate's Budget, Veterans, Environment, Energy, and H.E.L.P. (Health, Education, Labor and Pensions) Committees.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Burl Hall

Burl Hall
(Member since Jan 22, 2011)


Thank you Senator Sanders. I am truly frustrated with today's politics. We need more politicians with your ethics.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 10:27:55 PM

GeorgyOrwell

GeorgyOrwell
(Member since Mar 7, 2010)


Trying to read an article in OpEdNews, ...and I really want to read what Bernie has written here, ....it's an obstacle course of tiny sans serif type, that wraps around numerous underwear advertisements and then winds past several more advertisements, before having to continue onto some other page.

I've complained and complained to Mr. Kall, that this abortion of a web site needs a top to bottom overhaul, but he just does not get it apparently.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 10:44:01 PM

Janet Supriano

Janet Supriano
(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


I have no idea if this will help you.
I bought the lowest price membership. Really can't afford more, and it's my favorite site for community.
Then I had to make an exception for opednew.com on my 'ad blocker' setup.
Also, I have to make sure I'm logged in to the site, or I get blocked out.

I would suggest enabling your ad blocker, but that will more than likely prevent you from even reading anything here. I think you may have to buy a small membership, so you can manipulate yourself out of all the ads.

I am a far cry from techie, but I hope this helped a little.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 11:29:14 PM

Lois Gagnon

Lois Gagnon
(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


I have a premium membership (not the most expensive one) and have no problem with AdBlocker being on as long as I'm logged in.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 11:56:50 PM

Cas

Cas
(Member since Aug 31, 2013)


Just refresh the page..works for me. : )

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 1:45:19 AM

Lois Gagnon

Lois Gagnon
(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


Sorry Bernie. I'm done with the Democrats. I've gone Green and I'm not going back. Join us.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 11:58:22 PM

Dennis Kaiser

Dennis Kaiser
(Member since Jan 22, 2008)


Trying to revitalize this corrupt entity will not happen. There are too many who control it that are gaining wealth through the bribe they are taking or who are benefitting by giving those bribes. Thus the voting public has written the party off as a dead issue. The best Senator Sanders and his followers can do is change the election rules that allow other parties access to the debates, thus breaking the monopoly this "two-party" (sic) system has.

Revitalizing the Democrat Party will have the same effect as attempting to revive a dead horse.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 11:25:39 AM

Janet Supriano

Janet Supriano
(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


No longer interested in the Democratic Party or Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren unless they actually do something to amend the system.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 2:00:31 PM

Robert Cogan

Robert Cogan
(Member since Sep 14, 2007)


Bernie, the Dems also need a few BOLD ideological, PROGRESSIVE proposals. 1) A proposal to get Congress to create several $ trillion of greenback money to fund a massive program of climate change infrastructure adaptation! See my paper "Jump Start America" on this web site. It needs to be federal - direct to - municipalities living wage employment! 2) A power toward Peace proposal to cut off all funding for the AUMF, call for an all - parties Middle East peace conference with a 6 months withdrawal of ALL U.S. troops from Iraq, Afghanistan and all financial support for no-coalition governments.In 25 years maybe homegrown revenge terrorism would cool down and stop.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 7:24:19 PM

Robert Cogan

Robert Cogan
(Member since Sep 14, 2007)


Social democrats MUST be prepared to answer "How are you going to pay for all that?" Greenbacks, created without taking them from taxes on earned income can be spent without adding a penny to the deficit. THat's why they must be advocated.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 7:50:25 PM

