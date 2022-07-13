 
 
Life Arts

Review of the Lifetime Zenith 10 (poem)

"The Necessity Of Having A Lifetime Zenith 10 Kayak
To pass across any water bodies,
human beings need some kind of aid and assistance
such as a boat, ship, or some other
in accordance with the requirement.
Here, we offer you the lifetime zenith 10 kayak review
to provide you assistance.
The benefits of having this particular option
include a private space
while having recreation.
There would not be any intrusion from a stranger.
The capacity of this is one to two persons per zenith.
A private trip would be
a better choice to prefer
than the other boat or another medium
if the people are interested in taking adventures.
To those who are interested in adventure trips,
it would be a perfect option
to try boating with the assistance of zenith.
The view and experience would be much different
from other sources
where the top is open
and the weight is less
in comparison to other options
available in the market for the purpose."


We are thinking of transitioning
into the requirement of opening
to this new freedom of water.
My wife and I are smitten
by the example of happy beautiful young people
having fun via this means of kayaking
and we may even give away our old canoe
which now must indeed house
many a spider and presents an eyesore
by the woodpile.
So.
Do not be surprised
if soon you receive happy photos
of us on water.
Our kayak days are about to start approaching.
It only awaits our focus and celerity
of picking from the many fine specimens
displayed in Job Lots or Walmart.
Be happy for us please.
...........
* quote from Lifetime Zenith 10 Kayak Review of 2022 / Factors Explained / Kayakspoint.com

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"
 

