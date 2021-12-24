Reversing Marbury v. Madison

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, Aug., 2018)



James Madison by Gilbert Stuart. Although Chief Justice Marshall might have established Judicial Review in another case, it was an action by Pres. Madison that gave him the opportunity in this one.

Marbury v. Madison is perhaps the most famous Supreme Court decision ever handed down. In his opinion on the case, then Chief Justice John Marshall established the principle that the Supreme Court has the power to review decisions of the Executive and Legislative branches of the U.S. Federal government and rule on their "constitutionality." Under the doctrine of this case (and several others that followed it along over the next 20 years or so), if the Supreme Court found that a particular decision/policy of either of the other branches of government was not in accord with the Constitution, that the decision/policy was not to be allowed to stand.

This power is nowhere to be found in the Constitution, and Chief Justice Marshall, using classic, lawyerly, if-then-if-then reasoning made it up out of whole cloth. Much of the political opinion in the Republic supported the decision, and although Jefferson and some of his political allies did object to it, they had other major issues to deal with and the matter was soon dropped. Then, as noted above, there were a series of cases that reinforced the review-power doctrine established under it, which has stood in place ever since.

In the recent Supreme Court hearings on the Mississippi essentially ban-abortions case, since any decision might be based on a reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision which established freedom of choice (with certain limits) in the matter of pregnancy-termination, Justice Alito dealt with the matter of overturning precedent. For quite some time, Justice Alito has been supporter of expanding Federal Executive Branch power without exposing it to review. He has also been a supporter of overturning Supreme Court decision-precedent s when they are found to be "egregiously wrong." That was certainly the case in the overturning of Plessy v. Ferguson (which enshrined racial segregation in the Constitution) and "Lochner" (which had prevented state governments from establishing regulations to protect workers on the job). But of course, as has been pointed out, decisions like those expanded the civil protections for certain sectors of the population. A reversal of Roe v. Wade would do quite the opposite.

But going further than that, in the discussion around the Mississippi case I did see in the media several references to some remarks that Justice Alito made in reference to Marbury v. Madison and the fact that the power of judicial review that Chief Justice Marshall established in it is nowhere to be directly found in the Constitution. Although Justice Alito might not have meant it in that way, such remarks would seem to open the door to a reversal of Marbury v. Madison (and its subsequent cases) which did give the Supreme Court that power.

In 1996 I published the first version of a book entitled "The 15% Solution." Under the authorship of one "Jonathan Westminster" (a play on the name of Jack London, who in 1908 had published a book entitled "The Iron Heel," which predicted a future fascist United States) the book was a "future history" purportedly published in 2048, on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of The Second Civil War, which re-established Constitutional Democracy in the United States. In this "history," I indeed had a Chief Justice "Steps" (Scalia, get it) write an opinion in which in Marbury v. Madison and the cases decided subsequent to it were reversed, opening the way for the establishment of totally untrammeled Executive Branch power. I reproduce for you here major excerpts from chapter 5 of the book, which presents the narrative of how this happened.

"Summary of the Decision ( Supreme Court Bulletin )

"Supreme Court Has No Constitutional Review Authority"

"Anderson v. Board of Education, Cer­tiorari to United States Court of Ap­peals for the Third Circuit.

"No. 101"11. Argued October 31, 2002Decided May 13, 2003.

"Petitioner, a parent acting on behalf of her minor child, brought a civil ac­tion against the Board of Education of the state of New Jersey seek­ing to pre­vent it from enforcing a law passed dur­ing the 2001 ses­sion of the State Legis­lature mandating voluntary prayer in the public schools of that state. Both the trial and appeals courts in the state of New Jersey found for the respondent. Petitioner appealed to the Su­preme Court. With­out arguing the merits, respon­dent filed a brief claiming that under 28 U.S.C., Chap. 81, para. 1260, gener­ally known as the "Helms Amend­ment [1]," the U.S. Su­preme Court did not have ju­risdiction in this case.

"Held: Under the cited section of the U.S. Code, the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction to review appeals of state school prayer statutes. Fur­ther, there can be found in the Constitution of the United States no grant of authority to the Supreme Court to review the action of any other branch of the Federal Government or any branch of any state government for its "constitutionality."

