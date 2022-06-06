 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Respect the Fed? No, End the Fed

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Author 57115
Message Ron Paul
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

End the Fed
End the Fed
(Image by r0b0r0b from flickr)   Details   DMCA

President Joe Biden has unveiled a three-part plan to fight inflation " or at least make people think he is fighting inflation. One part of the plan involves having government agencies "fix" the supply chain problems that have led to shortages of numerous products. Of course, any attempt by the government to solve the supply chain problems (which were caused by prior government interventions such as shutting down the economy for over a year) will not just fail to solve the supply shortages but will create new problems.

Deficit reduction is another part of Biden's anti-inflation plan. However, Biden is not proposing cutting welfare or warfare spending. Instead, his deficit reduction plan consists of "tax reforms to increase revenue," which is DC-speak for tax increases. History shows that tax increases unaccompanied by spending cuts end up increasing the deficit.

The last and most important part of Biden's inflation plan is recognizing that the Federal Reserve "has the primary responsibility to control inflation." President Biden has pledged to "respect the Fed's independence," unlike former President Trump, who Biden accused of "demeaning the Fed" by subjecting the central bank to mean Tweets.

It is hard to believe that someone who has been in DC as long as Joe Biden really thinks Donald Trump was the first President to try to influence the Fed's conduct of monetary policy. Since the Fed's creation, Presidents have used public and private pressure to "convince" the Fed to tailor monetary policy to advance their policy and political goals. When it comes to "demeaning" the Fed, Trump has nothing on Lyndon Johnson, who, frustrated over the Fed's refusal to tailor monetary policy to finance the Great Society and Vietnam war, threw the Fed chairman against a wall.

By "passing the buck" on inflation, Biden no doubt hopes to deflect blame from himself and his party before the midterm elections. Unlike Biden's previous inflation scapegoats " greedy corporations and Vladimir Putin " the Fed actually is responsible for creating and controlling inflation.

Price increases in specific sectors of the economy may be caused by a variety of factors, but economy-wide price increases are always the result of the Federal Reserve's easy money policies. Inflation is actually the act of money-creation by the central bank. Widespread price increases are a symptom, not a cause, of inflation.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell remains committed to more rate increases this year. However, even if the Fed follows through on all its projected rate increases, rates will still be at historic lows. While there are those on the Fed board who want more and bigger rate increases, others worry that going too far too fast in increasing rates will cause a recession. Already many economic experts are saying America should be prepared for increase in unemployment caused by the Fed's efforts to vanquish inflation. This "tradeoff" between high prices and high unemployment illustrates the insanity for our monetary policy.

Treasury Secretary and former Fed Chair Janet Yellen and Chairman Powell have both admitted they were wrong to publicly dismiss inflation as "transitory." The fact that the two most recent Fed chairs made such a huge blunder (or purposely refused to admit what was clear to many people for over a year), shows the folly of relying on a secretive central bank to manage monetary policy.

Instead of "respecting the Fed's independence," President Biden should work with Congress to audit, then end the Fed.

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Ron Paul Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ron Paul is a member of the House of Representatives from Texas and a former presidential candidate, for the GOP and also for the Libertarian parties. His latest book is End The Fed

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Moving Towards War in Syria

How to End the Tragedy in Gaza

The Real Refugee Problem -- And How To Solve It

Ron Paul's farewell address to Congress

The Ukraine 'War Is a Racket'

Forget the Russians: It's the Federal Reserve Seeking to Meddle in Our Elections

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 248 quicklinks, 6170 comments, 215 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Yes, in lieu of providing the American People with 'a balanced budget', as most, if not all of our states are required to do, only the federal government was/is authorized by congress to simply 'borrow' the money at interest from the central bankers at 'the Federal Reserve - this name is deceptive so the public would perceive it as a government entity'. #EndTheFed .

Submitted on Monday, Jun 6, 2022 at 11:44:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 