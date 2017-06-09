Refresh  

Resisting Evil

From flickr.com: Donald Trump's Southern Strategy {MID-126060}
Donald Trump's Southern Strategy
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Resisting Evil
By Richard Girard

Having watched former FBI Director Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee this morning, I have come to the conclusion that the main purpose of the Republicans on the committee is to obfuscate the central issues of the relationship between the Russian government and the Trump White House. This became especially apparent during Senator McCain's questioning of Mr. Comey this morning.

Senator McCain was far more interested in attempting to tie-in Hillary Clinton's e-mail scandal to the possible Russian relationship with the Trump White House, than he was in discovering information about why Mr. Comey was removed as FBI Director. The Arizona Senator continually attempted to conflate the two incidents of possible wrongdoing as being part of the same crime. McCain had no interest in any other subject when he questioned the former FBI director, and in my mind appeared to be either intoxicated or demonstrating signs of dementia.

This sort of tactic is familiar to anyone familiar with the methodology of propaganda, in which the attention of the public is diverted by the "fake news" --to use the Trump White House's term for propaganda--even though most of what they describe as fake news is reality, just as it was for Herr Hitler and Goebbels.

We cannot permit ourselves to be diverted by the mendacity of the Trump White House and its GOP whores. This is the first opportunity for us to begin the recovery of our democracy, and our basic rights as Americans. It is time for us to resist our inclination to do nothing.

And that is the most powerful resistance that there is available to free human beings.

 

Richard Girard
 

Richard Girard

When I describe the GOP as whores, I will advise you that I consider the Democrats little better, except there seems to be a small number, like Tulsi Gabbard, who still have integrity. She, IMHO, quit as Vice Chair of the DNC when she noted the conspiracy by the DNC to deny Bernie Sanders the nomination last year.
Also, I should apologize to all of my friends who are professional sex workers, around the world. You are far more honest than almost every politician in Washington, and there are some things that you won't do for any amount of money.

We need a peaceful revolution against the moneyed interests who have effectively controlled this country since November 22, 1963. If we don't have on soon, we will have no alternative but a violent revolution as our martyred President warned us more than 50 years ago.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 9, 2017 at 2:31:36 PM

