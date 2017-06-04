Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Republicans Are Terrorists, Not Christians (Pentecost Sunday Homily)

By Mike Rivage-Seul
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Readings for Pentecost Sunday: ACTS 2:1-11; PS 104: 1, 24, 29,-31, 34; I COR 12: 3B-7, 12-13; JN 20: 19-23.

We all saw it last Thursday, didn't we?

A rich white septuagenarian president stood (ironically) in a garden before a crowd of other rich white old men. He bravely announced a decision whose negative repercussions will be mostly felt after all of them are dead. What courage!

"We're withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord," the speaker fearlessly proclaimed. "We're putting ourselves first! It's the American way! It's the capitalist way! America first! America first!"

The old men in the audience wildly applauded the ignorant dolt at the lectern who probably can't remember the last time he cracked a book. And why not? They're just uninformed dolts themselves. And yet, they have to gall to contradict the near-unanimous conclusions of the smartest people on the planet.

Can you spell "arrogance?" Can you smell it? Or maybe you can hear it. It sounds like this: "U.S.A! U.S.A.! We're putting ourselves first! We're making America great again!"

None of them seem to care, do they? As I said, they won't bear the brunt of their egotistical stupidity -- of their ecological terrorism. Instead, their children and grandchildren will be stuck with the unpayable tab. And so will ours. Our children and the grandkids we know and love will be the ones whose lives will be immiserated by these fools.

"But Who cares about them?" the rich old white men say by their actions. "To hell with children everywhere. To hell with the planet for that matter. We'll be long dead when the hurricanes blow, the heatwaves desiccate, and the forest fires rage. We'll be gone when the waves of refugees swarm the globe in search of water, food, and shelter after the rising seas have destroyed their homes and livelihoods. Good luck with all that, kids! We don't care about you. We care about what's really important: MONEY! Can't get enough of it!"

No wonder Noam Chomsky calls this rogue group of Christian terrorists (the Republican Party) "the most dangerous organization in the history of the world."

Yes, that's what Chomsky said. That's what I just said. Yes, be reminded, on this Pentecost Sunday that these people call themselves Christians, and they're more dangerous than ISIS. Most of them, I suppose, have been baptized and confirmed. They believe they have received Jesus' Holy Spirit. Evidently on this day of Pentecost, they hear that Spirit saying:

  • Before all else, be separate; be individuals; God is not everyone's Parent -- just yours.
  • There is no such thing as the common good; the earth belongs only to those who can pay for it -- or fight wars to steal it.
  • Your country is an island specially blessed by God.
  • So put yourselves first just as Jesus did.
  • Despise foreigners just like the Master.
  • Ignore the suffering of others; that's the Christian way.
  • And if they threaten you in any way, kill them just as Jesus killed his enemies.
  • And even if they don't, (as a Great Woman once said) "Let them eat cake!"

It's all so familiar. But, of course, such belief has nothing to do with Jesus or his Holy Spirit celebrated in Pentecost's liturgy of the word. There the whole thing is about human unity, mutual responsibility and care for the most vulnerable.

Look at that first reading. It depicts the Holy Spirit as uniting people from across the globe. No "Me First," no "Us First" here. The list of God's children is long and diverse for a reason: Parthians and Medes and Elamites, Mesopotamians, Judeans, Cappadocians, and people from Pontus and Asia, Phrygia, and Pamphylia, Egypt, Libya, Cyrene and Rome, Jews and converts to Judaism, along with Cretans and Arabs. The list's length means that everyone is included. Everyone (as the Responsorial Psalm puts it) is a beloved creature of the Great All-Parent. No one is dispensable in God's eyes.

The reading from First Corinthians makes the same point. There Paul reminds his friends that they are all members of a single Body of Christ. That's Paul's favorite image. We are all one body, he said, made one by Jesus' Spirit -- whether we're Jews or Greeks, slaves or free, woman or man. There's no room for "Romans First" here -- not even "Jews First."

But then, today's gospel reading reminds us that God does in fact play favorites. God has made a "preferential option" putting the welfare of some ahead of others. The preferred ones, Jesus indicates, are the very ones who will be most harmed by climate chaos. They are not the septuagenarians who usually end up running empires. Instead, they are empire's wounded victims. That's the meaning of the risen Christ's showing his wounds to his apostles. He once again discloses himself as the tortured victim of capital punishment -- as present in the planet's most vulnerable. By showing his wounds, Jesus reinforced what he's recorded as saying at the end of Matthew 25, "Whatever you do to the least in my family, you do to me."

Could anything be more contradictory to what was said and celebrated last Thursday in the imperial Rose Garden? Could anything be further from "To hell with children; to hell with the planet, to hell with the poor who will be the first to suffer from climate change?"

On this Pentecost Sunday, every baptized and confirmed person should be outraged at the hypocrisy.

 

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Recently retired, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 36 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)


And this man just returned from his pious visit to Pope Francis. Trump's promise to read and consider the pope's insightful Laudato Si' is just another of his lies. In the strongest terms, the encyclical contradicts everything Republicans stand for.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 3:00:02 AM

SHESHU BABU

(Member since May 19, 2017)


Most politicians do not study Bible or follow the teachings of Jesus. They are just content on being called a ' Christian ' but in fact, their acts are similar to terrorist acts. Most Republicans support acts of belligerence and militarisation of other small nations. Democrats also, to some extent, subscribe to the views of Republicans. True Christian's are the activists, the refugees and common citizens who try to help others irrespective of their religious beliefs

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 12:31:57 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)


Sheshu, I like your use of the phrase, "common citizens." As you imply, the true followers of Jesus are defenders of the commons -- the earth that the Creator gave to the whole human race, not to those who can buy or steal property by force of arms.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 12:40:55 PM

Kali Ma

(Member since Apr 16, 2016)


Shesu, many are like that, but in the GOP many are devout Christians and even Dominionist. Many of them are influenced by Calvinist thought which manifests in a narcissistic theology dividing the world between the chosen vs. the damned. American Christianity from the start has been dominated by Calvinist ideology. It is based on predestination, and it has led to an idea where the chosen or elect are basically free to do as they like since they are predestined to grace, so they deserve dominion over the world. Everyone else is damned and are damned no matter what they do because they are predestined to damnation, so they do not matter - neither does the Earth really. This type of Christian predestination theology is at the basis of the American exceptionalism ideology. There are other types of Christian ideologies which have similar ideas about America, e.g. British Israelism, Mormonism, etc. These types of Christian-American supremacist philosophies have a dominant place in the GOP and American Christianity from the earliest days till the present. For more on this CALVINISM IN AMERICA

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 6:59:21 PM

Kali Ma

(Member since Apr 16, 2016)


I wanted to add that there is more to the story besides Calvinist type ideologies, there is also the ideas of James W. Fifield Jr. who became extremely influential due to support from leading industrialists and politicians in the early to mid-20th century. The Christian right in America has come to see itself as naturally aligned with libertarianism; capitalism; the anti-statism, anti-welfare, anti-collectivism of the New Deal; and so on - all in the name of God wanting everyone to take care of themselves. Not by chance that modern Christian ideology is perfectly in line with the corporate dominated GOP agenda.

That can be traced to Fifield and his Spiritual Mobilization ideology which was pushed widely into Christian discourse by leading capitalists and politicians (see: Kruse 2015). Naturally concurring with the similar Calvinist idea of the predestined elect and damned, is the idea of the grace of God manifesting in God giving wealth and power to those he favors, and therefore not helping those he does not, which can lead to the idea of the state as the enemy of God if the state interferes with God in wanting everyone to be fully independent and dependent on God alone.

The idea now in Christian right ideology in America is God wanting capitalism to run without interference from the state in regulations, taxes, etc., as well as God not wanting the state to have the responsibility to take care of people in need. All this is now part of the Christian right ideology due to the fertile ground in Calvinism and Dominionist philosophies which allowed Fifield and his corporate supporters to sprout and grow the current Christian right worldview which has given us its avatar in Trump. Ironically, the Christian right has become the movement of...wait for it....the anti-christ.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 9:04:03 PM

Mark Whittington

(Member since Aug 17, 2013)


This article is HATE SPEECH masquerading as liberal Christianity and written by someone who is not a Christian himself.

Republicans are not terrorists. Period. More than half the country are not terrorists. Period. This article has nothing to do with Christianity. Period.

As evidenced by this new low, not only can I not even reference this website anymore, it is becoming apparent that I am not going to able to even be associated with it and its hate mongering diatribes.

For others who feel the same way, my e-mail address is mwhitti482@aol.com

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 1:48:08 PM

john taylor

(Member since Jul 31, 2015)


America is leading the entire world off the proverbial cliff with our self diluted righteous life's. There are some truths here, don't be upset with the words but the actions & deceit leading to these words.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 2:56:44 PM

Larry Kellogg

(Member since Mar 5, 2017)


......This IS how the GOP runs the country.....

  • Before all else, be separate; be individuals; God is not everyone's Parent -- just yours.
  • There is no such thing as the common good; the earth belongs only to those who can pay for it -- or fight wars to steal it.
  • Your country is an island specially blessed by God.
  • So put yourselves first just as Jesus did.
  • Despise foreigners just like the Master.
  • Ignore the suffering of others; that's the Christian way.
  • And if they threaten you in any way, kill them just as Jesus killed his enemies.
  • And even if they don't, (as a Great Woman once said) "Let them eat cake!"

If you think that's Christian.....I wouldn't know how to explain the rest, because you've missed a lot.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 3:53:29 PM

Patrick Walker

(Member since Apr 20, 2013)


First of all, what evidence do you have that the writer of this article is not a Christian? On the face of it, absolutely none. I think it HIGHLY like that Pope Francis--as a forceful advocate of climate action--would agree totally with the article (though, as Pope, he might have to be a tad more diplomatic in his wording). So is Pope Francis likewise not a Christian?

And as to hate speech, isn't there such a thing as brotherly correction--based on hating the sin and not the sinner? Americans who support Republican politicians--the BIG sinners here, along with their self-seeking billionaire donors--are at best scandalously ignorant of what Christianity is. Fulfilling the real purpose of Christian catechesis, this article is simply teaching them to distinguish true Christianity from false. An URGENT lesson for U.S. Christians these days, since the U.S. Christians who back today's Republican Party play a MAJOR role in destroying the planet.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 4:07:43 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)


I'm very sorry that my words offended you, Mark. Please don't write off the entire web site over this. I agree: the words I shared were passionate. But it's just that I feel so offended by Know-Nothings who have written off the informed insights of the smartest people on the planet. In doing so, I feel, the uninformed are attacking my children and grandchildren as well as God's gift of Earth. I think my inner Papa Bear came out at seeing my cubs attacked.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 4:20:22 PM

Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011)


These people fancy themselves nobles in the 12th century society they're working hard to create. Where do you think you and yours will be in the new dark ages?

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 5:48:11 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012)


Another silly, divisive article that shifts responsibility for US terrorism against the world away from its American neoliberal and MIC progenitors to a specific political party, and then invokes Chomsky to give this fiction gravitas. Except that Chomsky, in his creaky state of senescence, has revealed himself to be a bitter crank, more interested in keeping the democrat v republican food fight raging in the center ring as the circus burns. Talk about a limited hangout. He has morphed from the voice of reason to the rasp of an agent provocateur.

* Requsitie disclaimer: The despicable Trump and his administration are not in any way being defended by this comment. Nor were any animals harmed in its construction.

* Requsitie disclaimer: The despicable Trump and his administration are not in any way being defended by this comment. Nor were any animals harmed in its construction.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 7:07:27 PM

E. J. N.

(Member since Jan 14, 2011)


Mike is righteously outraged, at last. But he is so outraged that he does not restrain himself even though perhaps he should have in order to be more effective to a wider audience.

For years I have been citing an article on Why the Religious Right Is Wrong, which was originally published in early 2002. Now it stands as the most comprehensive article on the subject, and it stands with several other articles on the same site that are related.

As most progressives know by now, the roots of our economic problems began in the 1950s (and started to get really bad in the 1980s), and the roots of our problems involving theocratic imposition of religious beliefs into politics began at the same time, through the efforts of evangelists like Billy Graham and Francis Schaeffer, who tried to get Eisenhower to declare the U.S. a Christian nation. Then televangelists Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson were given the keys to the White House by Ronald Reagan.

Things have been going downhill ever since in terms of theocratic imposition and "religious" bigotry as right-wing theocratic hypocrites masquerading as Christians have been eroding the Jeffersonian wall of separation between church and state.

The day will come, however, when all America gets The Message.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 7:26:45 PM

Tony Orlando

(Member since Aug 15, 2012), 11 fans, 11 articles, 1226 comments


You imply that children are well represented in the world? Of all groups, by far, they are the least thought of or listened to. I can only imagine when a kid asks "why" twenty million times, that her parents don't reflect on the decisions they have made, are making, or will make. This is a fact. A rationalization may help you believe otherwise, some middle ground of caring; not true in realty.


Do Christains or any other religion care more for people than a businessman. You tell me, where do you get your money, how many people are affected when that withdraw is made from society. Again, just a rationalization by one as to comfort themselves like some blanket in the rain and cold. All it takes is to watch the tv show called "reign", and you will see how the church is in there too manipulating masses of people so they get their hand in the cookie jar too. In fact Kings and queens know this, use this, so they may both benefit (it depends on the situation).


An honest accord of man would be thought to be appropriate at this time, rationalizations are like distractions, there is always a size out there that fits us perfectly.


Get over it, Trump is us, we are just like Trump. He did not fall out of the sky from an alien planet. In fact his old was one of the most watched programs at the time. I looked at the number of viewers and compared this to the demographics, it was like almost half the people old enough and at home (hence not at work in the evening) who watched this. Is it just america, no. The Uk had a version pf this same tv show back then and guess what, it was also one of the most watched shows at the time. Now fast forward eight or so years, how do you think all those views are doing today, what did they teach their kids after being born to their society. Got the picture, reality hurts, but when faced a person can really use that information to try to "deal" with their problem. Dealing though is something no one wants to ever do!

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 8:09:25 PM

Tony Orlando

(Member since Aug 15, 2012), 11 fans, 11 articles, 1226 comments


Alice Miller (psychologist) - quote, In my own therapy it was my experience that it was precisely the opposite of forgiveness --namely, rebellion against mistreatment suffered, the recognition and condemnation of my parents' destructive opinions and actions, and the articulation of my own needs-- that ultimately freed me from the past.

Alice Miller (psychologist) - quote, If one day the secret of childhood were to become no longer a secret, the state would be able to save immense sums that it spends on hospitals, psychiatric clinics, and prisons maintaining our blindness. That this might deliberately happen is almost too incredible a thought.

Leo Tolstoy - Wikiquote, I know that most men -- not only those considered clever, but even those who are very clever and capable of understanding most difficult scientific, mathematical, or philosophic, problems -- can seldom discern even the simplest and most obvious truth if it be such as obliges them to admit the falsity of conclusions they have formed, perhaps with much difficulty -- conclusions of which they are proud, which they have taught to others, and on which they have built their lives.

Joyce Brothers - quote, Love comes when manipulation stops; when you think more about the other person than about his or her reactions to you. When you dare to reveal yourself fully. When you dare to be vulnerable.

Doris Lessing - quote, Ideally, what should be said to every child, repeatedly, throughout his or her school life is something like this: "You are in the process of being indoctrinated. We have not yet evolved a system of education that is not a system of indoctrination. We are sorry, but it is the best we can do. What you are being taught here is an amalgam of current prejudice and the choices of this particular culture. The slightest look at history will show how impermanent these must be. You are being taught by people who have been able to accommodate themselves to a regime of thought laid down by their predecessors. It is a self-perpetuating system. Those of you who are more robust and individual than others will be encouraged to leave and find ways of educating yourself -- educating your own judgements. Those that stay must remember, always, and all the time, that they are being moulded and patterned to fit into the narrow and particular needs of this particular society."

Ronald David Laing - quote, A child born today in the United Kingdom stands a ten times greater chance of being admitted to a mental hospital than to a university ... This can be taken as an indication that we are driving our children mad more effectively than we are genuinely educating them. Perhaps it is our way of educating them that is driving them mad.

Ronald David Laing - quote, We are all murderers and prostitutes -- no matter to what culture, society, class, nation, we belong, no matter how normal, moral, or mature we take ourselves to be. Humanity is estranged from its authentic possibilities. This basic vision prevents us from taking any unequivocal view of the sanity of common sense, or of the madness of the so-called madman. " Our alienation goes to the roots. The realization of this is the essential springboard for any serious reflection on any aspect of present inter-human life.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 8:19:33 PM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 5 fans, 238 comments


Bravo, Tony! I love these quotation. So much truth; so much spark!

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 at 11:06:42 PM

