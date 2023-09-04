More than one reader rightly corrected me when my last substack called the Internet "sustainable". As long as it uses finite mineral deposits that took billions of years to form and generates waste that takes the Earth who knows how long to absorb, the Internet cannot be sustained.

Consider copper. For every kilogram of mined copper, at least 210 kilograms of waste are generated. By 2025, demand for copper will exceed supply.

So with thanks to the readers who caught me, I hereby stop calling the Internet sustainable; and I've renamed my last substack "A longer-lasting Internet starts with knowing our region's mineral deposits."

Reframing our thinking about technology and nature

lesson ideas for people who depend on water, minerals & computers

by Katie Singer

Here's to a new school year. If any school or business explores these lessons, please send me your research: I'll post it.

Lesson One: Explore your technosphere

Trace the supply chain of one substance in your computer and share their research. For a list of a smartphone's substances and resources for research, Click Here.

Lesson Two: Explore your biosphere

On a big sheet of paper, draw north and locate your watershed and your home. Trace your water from your watershed to your tap and to groundwater.

