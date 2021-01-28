(Instruction: Read slowly to accompaniment of Yann Tierson: .youtube.com/watch?v=o5fUnZ9YxME, start at 10.00, low volume)
Fraction of the jobs
Conservative interests
From the sacred tree
Full of amusing things
With loving insight
Branch on a tree
Hundreds of stories
Lost sight of
If I must say something
Appears from emptiness
It became a game
The palm tree won
Ancient principles
Other social classes
Rickety foundation
Training for the man
Suddenly thrown out
Into the blinding sunlight
Each intelligence comprises
Mosaic of patterns
Swimming with frogs
I walk on and on
Regard to passion
Poem with picture
Apologists had explained
Undergoes the change
Entered the gate
Reflection of the self
Orienting themselves
Inside the young child
Strangely piquant
Queen of the dead
Without knowing them
A day or two later
Pressed into the surface
Slippery to grasp
Misinterpreting sensations
Out to the very edges
A curious resistance
The crumbled car
Showers of flowers
Boy walking the hills
Still blocking energy
Only way to escape
You've been so nice
Longing fell away
May I come again?
Secret of this practice
Your everyday life
The actual feeling
Swear to me
Deer in the field
You already knew
Artistic disorder
In the usual sense
The one surviving manuscript
No need to understand
Upon my knees
Fed the flames
Four kinds of horses
With angry humiliation
In crimson shadow
Chorus under the sun
Full human knowing
How can I sleep?
The tenderest grasses
So I was free again
Life becomes the axis
Taste it, swallow it
This is bad business
Extraordinary sense of power
Has a better chance
The capricious earth
Scales of reality
Smiled at the ceiling
So many young people
Receiving the inspiration
Some crummy coffee
Their forgetfulness
