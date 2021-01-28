(Instruction: Read slowly to accompaniment of Yann Tierson: .youtube.com/watch?v=o5fUnZ9YxME, start at 10.00, low volume)





Fraction of the jobs

Conservative interests

From the sacred tree

Full of amusing things





With loving insight

Branch on a tree

Hundreds of stories

Lost sight of





If I must say something

Appears from emptiness

It became a game

The palm tree won





Ancient principles

Other social classes

Rickety foundation

Training for the man





Suddenly thrown out

Into the blinding sunlight

Each intelligence comprises

Mosaic of patterns





Swimming with frogs

I walk on and on

Regard to passion

Poem with picture





Apologists had explained

Undergoes the change

Entered the gate

Reflection of the self





Orienting themselves

Inside the young child

Strangely piquant

Queen of the dead





Without knowing them

A day or two later

Pressed into the surface

Slippery to grasp





Misinterpreting sensations

Out to the very edges

A curious resistance

The crumbled car





Showers of flowers

Boy walking the hills

Still blocking energy

Only way to escape





You've been so nice

Longing fell away

May I come again?

Secret of this practice





Your everyday life

The actual feeling

Swear to me

Deer in the field





You already knew

Artistic disorder

In the usual sense

The one surviving manuscript





No need to understand

Upon my knees

Fed the flames

Four kinds of horses





With angry humiliation

In crimson shadow

Chorus under the sun

Full human knowing





How can I sleep?

The tenderest grasses

So I was free again

Life becomes the axis





Taste it, swallow it

This is bad business

Extraordinary sense of power

Has a better chance





The capricious earth

Scales of reality

Smiled at the ceiling

So many young people





Receiving the inspiration

Some crummy coffee

Their forgetfulness

