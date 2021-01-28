 
 
Reflection of the self

(Instruction: Read slowly to accompaniment of Yann Tierson: .youtube.com/watch?v=o5fUnZ9YxME, start at 10.00, low volume)


Fraction of the jobs
Conservative interests
From the sacred tree
Full of amusing things


With loving insight
Branch on a tree
Hundreds of stories
Lost sight of


If I must say something
Appears from emptiness
It became a game
The palm tree won


Ancient principles
Other social classes
Rickety foundation
Training for the man


Suddenly thrown out
Into the blinding sunlight
Each intelligence comprises
Mosaic of patterns


Swimming with frogs
I walk on and on
Regard to passion
Poem with picture


Apologists had explained
Undergoes the change
Entered the gate
Reflection of the self


Orienting themselves
Inside the young child
Strangely piquant
Queen of the dead


Without knowing them
A day or two later
Pressed into the surface
Slippery to grasp


Misinterpreting sensations
Out to the very edges
A curious resistance
The crumbled car


Showers of flowers
Boy walking the hills
Still blocking energy
Only way to escape


You've been so nice
Longing fell away
May I come again?
Secret of this practice


Your everyday life
The actual feeling
Swear to me
Deer in the field


You already knew
Artistic disorder
In the usual sense
The one surviving manuscript


No need to understand
Upon my knees
Fed the flames
Four kinds of horses


With angry humiliation
In crimson shadow
Chorus under the sun
Full human knowing


How can I sleep?
The tenderest grasses
So I was free again
Life becomes the axis


Taste it, swallow it
This is bad business
Extraordinary sense of power
Has a better chance


The capricious earth
Scales of reality
Smiled at the ceiling
So many young people


Receiving the inspiration
Some crummy coffee
Their forgetfulness
Reflection of the self

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

