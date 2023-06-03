 
 
General News    H3'ed 6/3/23

Reconsidering the Path of Vengeance: Preserving Democracy in Pakistan

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Recent events in Pakistan, including the arrest of political leaders and the crackdown on supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have raised concerns about the state of democracy in the country. While the violent acts committed by some PTI supporters are condemnable and should be dealt with according to the law, the efforts to eliminate the PTI through mass arrests, intimidation, and political engineering need to be reconsidered. Vengeance-driven politics will only deepen divisions and undermine Pakistan's fragile democracy. It is crucial for sanity to prevail and for all sides to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation over retribution. A History of State-Sponsored High-Handedness: Both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have experienced state-sponsored high-handedness under various regimes. It is essential to learn from history and recognize the damaging consequences of such tactics. The PTI, while in power, may have also engaged in targeting its opponents, but resorting to the same methods as its predecessors will only perpetuate a vicious cycle of vengeance and further erode democratic values. The Mongolian Phase Analogy: Imran Khan's comparison of the state's reaction to the "Mongolian phase" is an exaggeration, but it serves as a powerful metaphor to highlight the intensity and brutality of the actions taken against the PTI. The Mongol Empire's methods of conquest through violence and subjugation are widely known, and likening the current situation to that era underscores the severity of the crackdown. However, it is crucial to move away from such methods and seek a more inclusive and democratic path. The Importance of Dialogue and Reconciliation: Rather than resorting to mass arrests, midnight raids, and the disappearance of critics, it is imperative for all stakeholders to embrace dialogue and reconciliation. The PTI should be given the opportunity to address the actions of its supporters responsibly, while the state and other political parties must focus on upholding the principles of democracy and protecting the rights of all citizens. Reconciliation can pave the way for constructive engagement and the preservation of democratic values. Building a Stronger Democracy: Pakistan's democracy is fragile, and it requires nurturing and protection from all political actors. Instead of employing tactics aimed at canceling or weakening the PTI, efforts should be directed towards strengthening democratic institutions, ensuring a level playing field for all parties, and fostering an environment of trust and inclusivity. Only through collective efforts can Pakistan progress towards a more stable and democratic future. Conclusion: The recent crackdown on the PTI and its supporters, while motivated by a desire to uphold the rule of law, must be reconsidered. The violent acts committed by some PTI supporters should be condemned and addressed through legal means, but punitive measures aimed at eliminating the party will only deepen divisions and erode Pakistan's democracy. Instead, all stakeholders must prioritize dialogue, reconciliation, and the preservation of democratic values. By choosing the path of inclusivity and constructive engagement, Pakistan can build a stronger democracy that respects the rights and aspirations of all its citizens.
Muhammad Khurshid, a resident of Bajaur District, tribal areas situated on Pak-Afghan border is journalist by profession. He contributes articles and news stories to various online and print newspapers. His subject matter is terrorism.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
