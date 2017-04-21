Refresh  

Reaching Out to Trump Voters

On April 17th, my Berkeley Indivisible group hosted a two-hour discussion on "Reaching out to Trump voters," featuring UC professors Arlie Hochschild and George Lakoff. Participants learned how to approach a group that some consider a lost cause.

After November 8, many progressives were dismayed to learn that one or more members of their family had voted for Donald Trump. It wasn't some random Republican in a remote red state, it was someone they had shared holidays and vacations with. It was a beloved member of their family.

Indivisible was founded with two primary values in mind: inclusivity and nonviolence. Reaching out to a Trump voter is a reflection of inclusivity, including everyone in the conversation. Involving every voter regardless of their gender, race, ethnicity, sexual preference, or how they voted on November 8th.

The Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hahn defined nonviolence as "love in action." Certainly reaching out to a family member who voted for Trump is love in action.

Conflict-resolution studies suggest ten tips for talking to difficult people; ten lessons that are applicable to talking to a family member who voted for trump: First, do it in private. This is not a conversation that should take place in a typical family setting such as Thanksgiving dinner after a couple of drinks. Second, leave plenty of time for the conversation. This is not a conversation that will consume only a few minutes; allocate several hours. Third, begin with the well-formed intention to listen to the member of your family who voted for Trump. Fourth, make sure that you have the energy to do this. If you are getting over a cold and didn't sleep the night before then today is probably not a good time to have a difficult conversation with "Uncle Al." Fifth, sustain eye contact. This is a good practice in all intimate conversations but particularly important in dealing with difficult people.

Sixth, recognize when you are "triggered." Recognition of triggers is worthy of a special training; suffice it to say that if, during your conversation with Uncle AL, you suddenly feel very angry or you have gone numb, you are likely "triggered." Seventh, if you are triggered it's okay to ask for a timeout. Take the time you need to collect yourself. Eighth, it's a good idea to practice your interaction with Uncle Al ahead of time; that is, have a friend play the part of Uncle Al and practice a conversation about why Uncle Al voted for Trump. Ninth, it's okay to take more than one session to talk to Uncle Al. If after an hour, you feel your energy drain, it's okay for you to say, "We've accomplished a lot. How about scheduling another meeting." Finally, if more than one member of your family voted for Trump, take them one at a time. (Save Aunt Minnie for later.)

After reading Hochschild and Lakoff, I deduced seven observations they share about reaching out to Trump voters:

1. Listen: Trump voters expect liberals to disrespect them. Therefore, no matter how outrageous Uncle Al's statements may be, listen, and perhaps comment, "I'm interested that you think that."

2. Do not insult Trump. Hochschild and Lakoff's writings make it clear that Trump voters identify with Trump; to them, he's successful, politically incorrect, and a guy who has beaten the system. When they say something positive about Trump, reply, "I hear what you say but I'm worried about corruption and safety. Corruption because Trump will not reveal his tax returns and safety because of his ties to Russia. What do you think?"

3. Clarify your own values: Trump voters have different values from liberals. Before you talk to Uncle Al, be clear about your own values. For example, do you believe that we are "our brother's keeper and our sister's keeper?" Search for common ground. For example, does the Trump voter believe in "the Golden Rule?" How does that belief apply to treatment of people of color?" George Lakoff suggests: we ask Uncle Al, "What actions are you most proud of?"

4. Recognize worldview: Trump voters see the world as an elaborate hierarchy (with rich American white straight Christian guys at the top). Nonetheless, most Americans cherish the myth of "the little guy who started out with nothing and fought his way to the top." Search for common ground on the concept of fairness; everyone deserves a chance.

5. Be careful about climate change: Most Trump voters do not believe in global climate change. Rather than take on this issue in general, talk about a specific local issue such as contaminated drinking water. Say, "I believe that we should protect our children from contaminated water. Don't you agree?"

6. Be careful about race, ethnicity, and national origin: Many Trump voters live in segregated communities and do not know immigrants or have social contacts with people of color. Search for common ground by referring to "the Golden Rule." "What would Jesus do if he saw a Black man being beaten by the police?"

7. Take back patriotic symbols: Search for common ground using the symbols of patriotism: flag, constitution, and love of country. You can say, "I'm reaching out to you because I love you and I love America."

Trump voters are not "deplorables." There's a way to reach out to beloved family members who voted for Trump. It begins with listening.

 

Bob Burnett is a Berkeley writer. In a previous life he was one of the executive founders of Cisco Systems.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

John Peebles

Author 240

(Member since Apr 3, 2006), 9 fans, 20 articles, 11 quicklinks, 370 comments, 11 diaries


Reaching out to people who don't share your values is something your candidate failed to do and she paid a price for that.

I'm curious. In the ivory tower, is it acceptable to have one's personal political view or do you have to be a liberal to get ahead? Just as real America has its values so do you and your crowd have theirs.

It seems the post facto reach out is more about liberals getting over their differences with Trump voters more so than it is about truly identifying with them and their needs. The agenda--it seems--is to force political correctness on all.

The modern American system of education has morphed into political indoctrination. It preys upon the most gullible of people--who tend to be young--who believe that the cost of their education is justified. Political correctness is the standard of conformity by which their intellectual worth is judged rather than independence of thought and belief.

The last persons to express doubt in the value of a college education are those who make money from selling the dream. Meanwhile how many Millenials are plagued with college debt? Is it worth the price? If anyone needs reaching out to, it's the young who are propagandized into believing they're so special and smart, and always right.

There are winners and losers in the world. You lost. Admit it. Outside your Berkeley there's a world waiting for you to discover. When you see it for the first time, you'll be challenged by diversity not found in the halls of the ivory tower.

Perhaps you'll be able to stay insulated from the Heartland of America and believe those who vote differently from you are intellectually inferior. It's easy to do--your degree makes you superior, at least in your own mind. Get out there more and you'll see an America that needs real leadership and that's hasn't been addressed by either party in a long time.

If you desire to lead you must take into consideration viewpoints that vary quite widely from your own. If you feel like voting for Trump was bad for America, you need to say what you offer instead. Then you need to approach people from backgrounds far different from your own and truly listen. Do this before the election as it's too late after, as you now know.

Above all, field a candidate who appeals to a broader base than your college professors with their cushy tenure. Get out there. Don't let your prejudices, fawned in a campus environment, prejudice those who don't think like you do. And don't patronize them.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 21, 2017 at 6:28:03 PM

Author 0
