RAY McGOVERN: Why Michael Morell Cannot Be CIA Director

As President-elect Joe Biden names his cabinet and other chief advisers, what has escaped wide attention is the fact that none of his hawkish national security advisers, except for his nominee for defense secretary, Gen. Lloyd Austin has served in the military.

Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell, who is reportedly on Biden's short list for CIA director, shares that non-veteran status, one of the reasons along with other skeletons from Morell's past that make him singularly unfit to lead the CIA.

During my 27 years at the CIA, I worked under nine CIA directors three of them (Stan Turner, Bill Colby, and George H.W. Bush) at close remove and served in all four of the agency's main directorates.

Having closely followed the past-two-decade corruption of my profession in particular, what the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee called the "uncorroborated, contradicted, or even non-existent" intelligence manufactured to "justify" the attack on Iraq, I have on occasion offered an suggestions for remediation, particularly during transition periods like this one. (Links to five such efforts in the past appear below.)

Whiz Kids

Decades of unfortunate experience show that over-dependence on bright, but inexperienced "best and brightest" can spell disaster. War gaming and theorizing at Princeton and Johns Hopkins have yielded knights with benightedly naive, politics-drenched decisions that get U.S. troops killed for no good reason.

Even if Gen. Lloyd Austin is confirmed as secretary of defense, the whippersnappers already appointed by Joe Biden will probably be able to outmaneuver the general and promote half-baked policies and operations bereft of needed military input, not to mention common sense from the likes of Gen. Austin who knows something of war.

The current generation of "whiz kids" the well-heeled, politically astute chickenhawks Biden has appointed will always "know better" and if past is precedent are likely to pooh pooh what Gen. Austin may advise, assuming he is able to get a word in edgewise.

Moreover, ambitious former generals like David Petraeus many of them now on the outside of the proverbial revolving door making big bucks in the MICIMATT (Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-Media-Academia-Think-Tank) complex will not hesitate to weigh in with their own self-interested support to the chickenhawks, fostering the notion that military threats from notional enemies warrant still more funding for the defense contractors on whose boards so many alumni generals sit.

Who does not remember the braggadocio accompanying the criminal attack on Iraq, the full-throated support of journalists like David Sanger of The New York Times, and the chest-thumping of Bush/Cheney neocons saying "Real men go to Tehran?" (Sanger is still at it, sitting on the "Judith Miller Chair for Journalism".)

Clearly, one does not have to go as far back as Vietnam for noxious examples of the harm that can be done by these "best and brightest," albeit inexperienced advisers whether out of the myth of American exceptionalism, ignorance of post-WWII military history, or pure arrogance.

It may be helpful to recall that Vice President Dick Cheney, the archdeacon of the chickenhawks, acquired five draft deferments during Vietnam. (So did his successor as vice president, the president-elect.)

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His ( more...

