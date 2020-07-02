 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 5 Share on Twitter 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/2/20

RAY McGOVERN: New York Times Deploys Heavy Gun to Back "Intel" on Russian Bounties

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   5 comments
Author 2452
Message Ray McGovern
Become a Fan
  (174 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Consortium News

David Sanger.
David Sanger.
(Image by (Wikimedia Commons))   Details   DMCA

The New York Times is pulling out all the stops in promoting its dubious story on Russia offering bounty for dead U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Wednesday's installment, a "news analysis" by Times veteran writers David E. Sanger and Eric Schmitt, treats the allegations that Russia paid Taliban or Taliban-related terrorists to kill U.S. troops as flat fact:

"Russia's complicity in the bounty plot came into sharper focus on Tuesday as the The New York Times reported that American officials intercepted electronic data showing large financial transfers from a bank account controlled by Russia's military intelligence agency to a Taliban-linked account."

This is presented as "bolstering other evidence of the plot, including detainee interrogations." The take from the Afghan-run interrogations is, ipso facto, highly dubious; and we need to know a lot more about the alleged new "electronic data."

Sanger and Schmitt put the "bounty" story atop a "list of Russian aggressions in recent weeks rival[ing] some of the worst days of the Cold War." They hold up to ridicule White House statements that the president wants to have only "verified" intelligence, claiming that this prompts "derision from officials who have spent years working on the daily brief and say it is most valuable when filled with dissenting interpretations and alternative explanations."

Oh, yeah?

The President's Daily Brief (PDB)

Granted, such dissent might have been helpful to President George W. Bush, rather than having PDB briefers like Michael Morell (later to become deputy CIA director) parroting the line of then-Director George Tenet and Vice President Dick Cheney that there were tons of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. But what is wrong with preferring "verified" intelligence rather than a menu of options attempting to explain unverified reporting reeking of political agendas? (Morell later went on TV to call for the covert murder of Russians and Iranians in Syria.)

I helped prepare The President's Daily Brief for Presidents Nixon, Ford, and Reagan, and personally conducted the one-on-one morning briefings in the Oval Office from 1981 to 1985. In those days we did our best to corroborate reporting especially on highly sensitive issues and did not try to cover our derrieres by alerting the president and his top aides to highly dubious reporting, however sexy.

Later, Cheney's fascination/fixation with the yarn about "yellowcake uranium" going to Iraq from Niger did not pass the smell test, for example, something that it took the International Atomic Energy Agency only a day or two of investigation to demolish.

"Not Authentic"

Seymour Hersh wrote in the March 24, 2003 New Yorker, just days after the attack on Iraq:

"On March 7th, Mohamed ElBaradei, the Director-General of the IAEA in Vienna, told the UN Security Council that the documents involving the Niger-Iraq uranium sale were fakes. 'The I.A.E.A. has concluded, with the concurrence of outside experts, that these documents ... are in fact not authentic,' ElBaradei said.

"One senior I.A.E.A. official went further. He told [Hersh], 'These documents are so bad that I cannot imagine that they came from a serious intelligence agency. It depresses me, given the low quality of the documents, that it was not stopped. At the level it reached, I would have expected more checking.'"

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 6   Well Said 6   Valuable 6  
Rate It | View Ratings

Ray McGovern Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What's Hayden Hidin'?

Asylum for Julian Assange -- Former Awardee for Integrity

Petraeus Cons Obama on Afghan War

Obama Stands Up to Israel, Tamps Down Iran War Threats

Note to Nancy Pelosi: Colin Powell Got Snookered at CIA, too

Mullen Wary of Israeli Attack on Iran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 210 quicklinks, 5098 comments, 214 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Oh yes, the very same New York Times senior representative Sanger who was 'the guest on CSPAN's Washington Journal, where he had this to say about Building 7's collapse - "We have not found any evidence so far - that doesn't mean there's none there - but we've not found any evidence so far to suggest that the building collapses were caused by anything other than the two airplanes that flew into them". Now with a senior representative of the New York Times on the record saying, "We've not found any evidence so far", but yes, 'the evidence is there. All they need to do is look and they'll easily find it - 'contact' the NY Times. #SpotlightOnSeven.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 2, 2020 at 9:39:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952
(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 4334 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

At least Sanger was agnostic about evidence regarding Building 7's mysterious collapse, instead of complete denial like most MSM reporters.

Also noteworthy is that Ray McGovern has never flat out acknowledged it.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 4:20:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 148 articles, 600 quicklinks, 1954 comments, 45 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Even if true, the story of the alleged bounties shouldn't be newsworthy. After all, the U.S. supported Islamic "freedom fighters" in their struggle against Soviet troops occupying Afghanistan. The U.S. is harassing Russia at its borders now, having expanded NATO into Eastern Europe (in violation of an agreement made when the U.S.S.R. dissolved). The U.S. is supporting Russia's enemies in Ukraine. The U.S. is sanctioning Russia and engaging in an arms race with it. The U.S. withdrew from numerous treaties with Russia. Why wouldn't Russia respond aggressively in self-defense? The U.S. provokes them.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 2:33:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952
(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 4334 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

As someone weary of the constant drumbeat of "Russiagate hoax" to this day here at OEN, I concur that this story is complete baloney. Entirely different.

Since I have no access to intelligence briefings or reports, I have to go by the sources I have access to (preferably as many as possible), and critical thinking.

One question a critical thinker frequently asks is "who benefits?" In this case, nobody, except those paid the alleged bounty. Why would Taliban fighters need incentive to kill members of an occupying army? Of the handful of American service people killed in Afghanistan lately, how do we know which ones were financed by Russians? What good would it do them, particularly if it were secret?

The plot by the US to fund and train the Afghan Mujahideen in the late 70's and early 80's was morally equivalent (but makes hypocritical huffing and puffing about a few troops killed), but different due to the vastly larger scale. The idea was to embroil the USSR in its own Vietnam quagmire. It apparently worked, and is crowed about to this day. Does anyone really think the death of a few US soldiers is going to bankrupt the MIC?

If you ask who benefits from the circulation of such a whopper, quite a number of people. Me, for one, since I loath the Trump presidency and want it terminated as soon as possible by any legitimate means. The Russia hawks for another. But mainly, it seems calculated to hit a nerve with part of Trump's base, US service people. And even though Trump lies as effortlessly as most people breathe, the explanation that he was not briefed because the story was not deemed credible makes perfect sense.

Of course, this is not the first time a US president has fallen afoul of the Deep State. Carter was encouraged by Trilateral Commissioners Zbig Brzezinski and David Rockefeller to grant asylum to the Shah of Iran, when anyone with an ear to the ground in Iran would have known this would be trouble; when the Bay of Pigs plot went south and Kennedy refused to provide reinforcement, later vowing to break the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the four winds, we all know how that ended up. Trump's presidency is a more worthy target of early termination, but it's still not right.

Rest assured if I believed "Russiagate" was a totally made up whopper I would object. But it doesn't make sense that no Russian agent at any time ever tried to sway the election. If leaking a few emails and posting targeted propaganda to social media might sway a close (to anyone paying attention) election why wouldn't they? Was it overplayed by the Democrats and media? Of course! (Those calling it an "act of war" should be sentenced to a 6 month combat tour to learn, if they survived, what acts of war look like). But the total denial annoys me. And any Kremlin official claiming they had no preference for easily manipulated Trump over Hillary the Hawk is as big a liar as Trump.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 4:13:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 148 articles, 600 quicklinks, 1954 comments, 45 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Mueller concluded that the Russians interfered in the U.S. election. Likewise, Politifact said:

2017 Lie of the Year: Russian election interference is a 'made-up story'.

But some leftists continue to deny it. Mueller found evidence of untoward contacts between Russians and Trump campaign officials, whom he indicted for lying about said contacts. But he didn't find evidence of hard "collusion." On the other hand, Trump asked in public for Russian help in bringing down Hillary. Does that not count?

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 5:38:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 