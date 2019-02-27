- Advertisement -

Bananas are famously yellow

but they are also very quiet.

Sometimes they are so quiet

that I forget they are there

until they turn black.



Equally quiet is a chair

but a chair is more still than quiet

when it isn't being sat in,

so still in its form you have to wonder

if it has another dream entirely,

the dream of running through the forest

with the deer.



And as for the tree outside the window,

what I like best about that tree is

it is always in my window,

always in the same place

with the sky behind it.



And what I like about the window, right now is,

it is keeping the wind outside,

the wind that makes the branches of the tree move,

like an old stiff man, miming the wind.



What I like best about the wind

is how it sometimes meets me on the path,

as if it's glad to see me.

But it loses patience when it sees

that I am keeping to the path



Whereas the path at least keeps

looking over its shoulder

to see if I am following.

I like that about the path,

that it waits for me

even when I stop, deep in thought

as quiet as a banana,

as still as a chair.