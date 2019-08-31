 
 
Questions to Ask Before "Calling Out"

What's the most effective response when someone around you says something offensive?

You're in a group and someone says something racist, sexist, homophobic, classist, transphobic, or otherwise problematic. What they said isn't OK. Now what do you do?

We often talk about "callout culture," in which the norm is to immediately correct the person on their mistake. Often such a callout leads to escalating emotions on both sides: anger, hurt, and ultimately, no learning by the offending party. Is that the answer?

For me, the question is: What do you want to accomplish, and will calling the person out accomplish it? And is there a more effective way to reach the same goal?

I usually try to assess a few things. First of all, is this person capable of learning or changing?

If a self-identified white nationalist is spewing hate, then there is probably nothing I can say to convince them otherwise. That's a lost cause.

Let's say they are capable of changing their mind. Then there's the second question: Can I help the person learn what they need to know without putting them on the defensive?

That means, if possible, speaking to them in a way that does not publicly humiliate them and does not feel like an attack. I might have the conversation in private and start my statement with words like, "Maybe you didn't know but..." or "I'm sure you meant no harm but..."

People make mistakes. We can allow one another to make mistakes as they grow. Helping the mistakes be less painful and humiliating can create room for that growth.

Third, is this a conversation I can engage in without harming myself?

Sometimes, the conversation would just be too painful. If a man is claiming that women lie about being raped, as a rape survivor, that's not a conversation I can have with him. It would hurt too much. That's a job for someone else.

Fourth, am I the person they are most likely to listen to? What do you do when someone says something offensive?

If the offending party is my student and they look to me to educate them, there's a good chance they will listen to me. If I'm just a stranger on the internet, the odds are much lower.

Jill Richardson is the proprietor of the blog La Vida Locavore. She writes on food policy issues and she is currently working on her first book, due out in 2009.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
