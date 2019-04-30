 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Question How We Bring Home What's Been Lost

Author
Giving Freedom the Liberty to Change Us
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Details   DMCA
Who taught us to focus more on rude, crude posturing, instead of distinguishing ourselves as everyday heroes sans headlines?

What will it take to shift from problem fascination to solution focusing?

When will we divorce bewildering bellowing, marry wisdom that permeates time out, and rebirth the family value of peaceful assembly?

Where, in a, land of the free, does being a patriot award the freedom to belittle with abject name calling or the liberty to assign angry adjectives to nouns of diversity?

Why do we increasingly flock like sheep to baa at behest of blah blah of over consumerism, over-zealous zealots and over-aged politicians, pimping redundancy of wolves in sheep's clothing as, the new world order for, the natural order of things: keeping women in their place, children seen but not heard, LGBTQ, Muslims and Mexicans banned from real citizenship and, the South shall rise again, for real?

How can we turn a blind eye to the consequential discrepancy between an NRA Mea Culpa projecting the fault of its internal morality hemorrhage, as victim of North aggression?

Who can overlook the hourly pretension of media hyperbole accelerating Fourth Estate demise partnering with the pomposity of a pretender-in-Chief tweeting unsubstantiated, slings and arrows of outrageous fortune?

What about, Democratic Socialists so irritates conservatives' anti-inclusive short-sighted militia itch, and exposes anti-American, lock and load threat to Trump's damaging horde and damaged objectives alike both struggling for very different Americas in a racist presidential swamp deposited in an inequitable economic bog?

Where is Trump/Pence sting, when those who so love the world, love it enough to save all life upon it? Hate, as a Right Wing required acquired taste, is only a digestible family value in hearts manipulated into harboring it.

Why it is that the two thirds of these United States for whom, the natural order of things, has evolved - from Civil War mutating into Jim Crow Laws which emboldened Ku Klux Klan and, ultimately, a reality show invasion of all levels of American government still settles for rerun of maniacal McCarthyism scare tactics?

How can we not now vote, no matter how tattered our elections and political parties, to resurrect from Trump ashes a Good Samaritan patriotism that is honor bound to elect champions inspired by a duty-bound electorate demanding an all-inclusive American Dream?

While banning Muslims, spreading presidential manure on less fortunate countries, restricting marriage licenses, gunning down each other in schools, workplaces and places of worship we fail our Definite Major Purpose: to, as stewards, preserve, protect and defend earth and all life upon it.

How then, do we Emerge from Slave Bible, Green Book and Faith Movies through FDR, JFK, MLK to AOC, a ratified ERA and incorruptible DOJ?

Stand tall and deliver on the promises we've preached: colorblind justice, individual eradication of sexual harassment, gender bias, racial bigotry and the religious hypocrisy of insulting Biblical lessons like, love thy neighbor as thyself, with the asterisk: as long as my neighbor looks and thinks as I do.

Who remembers what America can do when we look for miracles in each other?

What contributions can't rainbows mingling with LGBTQ, people of color and descendants of immigrants make to the American Dream?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Marcello Rollando

  New Content

The freeing truth that hurts most is, ignorance is not bliss, denial is the Opioid of cowards and change is terrifying.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 at 2:15:23 PM

Author 0
