Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
General News

Quantum View of Medicine and its Implications

By       Message Vijayaraghavan Padmanabhan       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 1/16/18

Author 27134
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)
- Advertisement -

The term "quantum" refers to the smallest amount of a physical quantity that can be counted or measured. The name "quantum mechanics" is derived from the observation that some physical quantities can change only in discrete amounts (Latin quanta) and not in a "continuum" way. The theory and practice of medicine needs to be understood in a similar "quantum" rather than the "continuum" way if the observed phenomena in the world of medicine are to be fully accounted for. For example, when a disease is understood to be nearly incurable by conventional medicine and is cured by an unexplained alternative medicine, this cure is usually overlooked or disregarded as an "exception." The quantum view of medicine can explain such apparent variations or exceptions.


Health care logo
(Image by Clker.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA


We understand the theory of a disease (its causation and treatment) based on some scientific principles. There is a flow of logic from one aspect to the other in a continuous way as in the case of Era 1 or "body" medicine (structure-based), which constitutes most of conventional medicine. The recently understood Era 2 or "mind-body" (thought-based) and Era 3 or "mind-body-spirit" (feeling-based) medicine have their own way of understanding disease causation and treatment. [1] In practice, all these three "Eras" of medicine operate simultaneously (involving structure, thought, and feeling) in varying proportions in different individuals, with both conventional and alternative medicine having components of all three "Eras" within them.

- Advertisement -
If such a phenomenon of simultaneous working of different "Eras" is to be explained, we need to visualize medicine as consisting of "quanta" of these different "Eras." While conventional medicine is currently having Era 1 (body) as its main component with the nursing profession mainly providing the Era 2 (mind-body) and Era 3 (mind-body-spirit) components, the various streams of alternative medicine apparently have Era 2 (e.g., hypnotherapy) or Era 3 (e.g., faith healing) as their main operative component. The outcome of a disease process would be decided by the relative "quanta" of Era 1, 2, or 3 components in operation for the disease in question at the causative and therapeutic levels. The physician would use one of these "Eras" preferentially, depending on his own training and temperament.

While we see quanta of different "Eras" in operation in the same patient, each quantum will have its effect independent of what precedes, follows, or accompanies it. Medicine in real time operates in such a quantum way. This is supported by the fact that a high proportion of all patients who are treated by conventional medicine are apparently benefited by concomitant use of some form of alternative medicine. [2] The Era 2 and Era 3 components in the different forms of alternative medicine apparently contribute substantially to their unexplained effectiveness.

There is need for a common coherent model to understand and assimilate the different philosophical approaches of conventional and alternative medicine. [3] The quantum view of medicine, by understanding conventional and alternative medicine in terms of the three "Eras," gives a meaningful basis to comprehend all three. It paves the way for a system that values the individual doctor's subjective experience in treating patients on par with acquisition of scientific knowledge in the concerned field. It provides a common platform for teaching and learning all three "Eras" -- the body, mind-body, and mind-body-spirit components of medicine. It allows the inclusion of positive thoughts and an empathetic attitude toward the patient as integral parts of therapy.

- Advertisement -

REFERENCES:

1.

Padmanabhan V. Becoming Aware of Mind-Body-Spirit Medicine; 2014. Available from: http://www.futurehealth.org/articles/Becoming-Aware-of-Mind-Bod-by-Vijayaraghavan-Pad-Attitude_Body_Compassion_Comprehensive-140426-607.html.

2.

The Use of Complementary and Alternative Medicine in the United States. Available from: https://nccih.nih.gov/research/statistics/2007/camsurvey_fs1.htm.

3.

FDA and the Challenge of Alternative Medicine: Realistic Assessments and Regulatory Flexibility. Available from: https://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/handle/1/8852106/Tricia_M_Hwang.pdf?sequence=1.

[Article first published in IJAM July-Dec 2017]

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Vijayaraghavan Padmanabhan is 59 years old, Physician by occupation, married and has two children. Former Professor of Medicine, Madras Medical College. Based in Chennai, India. His interests include Spirituality, Politics and Economics.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Mr. Narendra Modi and the Economy

Restructuring the Global Economy

The Phenomenon of Aam Aadmi Party

Fixing the Basic flaw in Medical Education and Health Care

The Anachronism of GDP growth rate

The Myth of Economic Growth (GDP growth)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 