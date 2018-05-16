Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Proof that Rumsfeld intentionally started the civil war in Iraq through the Badr Brigade

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Patrick Butler       (Page 1 of 9 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 511391
- Advertisement -

Derek Harvey, who later served on Trump's National Security Council, told Reuters in 2015 that in 2003 and 2004 we had released assassins from the Badr Brigade who had target lists of Baathists because his superiors said that this stuff "had to play itself out". A May 28 2003 cable notes Badr revenge killings at the beginning of the occupation and a strong public SCIRI/Badr presence. The Coalition captured a letter which they published in February 2004 from Zarqawi to Al Qaeda in which Zarqawi says that jihadis need to start a more open civil war against the Shia to mobilize Sunnis. Zarqawi cited only the Badr Brigade assassinations as a contemporary reason to bomb Shia, yet I have not found any news report mentioning this specific reference.

We learned that Badr members were placed in special police commando units to form death squads before and especially after a Badr commander, Bayan Jabr, was appointed to the head the Interior (police) Ministry by the new government in 2005. Jerry Burke, an adviser to the Interior Ministry, said that the top brass prevented an attempt to surveil and stop these special police death squads. Rumsfeld has released a "library" of documents which includes an email from James Steele that he forwarded to Cheney and Bush containing warnings that Badr police death squads could cause a sectarian civil war. He left only a cryptic comment and did nothing to prevent it. After that email and after the Al-Askariyah (Golden Mosque) bombing, our military signed off on an agreement to integrate more than 1,000 Badr members as officers in the Iraqi army, as told by Badr leader Hadi al-Ameri relayed in a 2006 cable (but he complained that the US embassy was blocking the integration).

When Rumsfeld was fired and we started the surge, gun deaths immediately dropped in Baghdad. Half a year later, overall Iraq Body Count civilian deaths were dramatically cut in half over the course of two months, and notably just before the 23% increase in troops was fully completed. Rumsfeld maintained that he wanted to leave as soon as we trained the security forces, even before we quelled violence. Everyone besides the neocons eventually won out over him. I mention the origin of Badr in the Iran-Iraq war and our secret support for both sides. I conclude that what we allowed in Iraq was based more on the Iran-Iraq war than the Salvador Option.

The Bush Administration decided to allow a sectarian civil war to develop when they could have prevented it merely by not allowing assassinations and torture on a large scale. Because they had to invade Iraq (based entirely on lies) in order to intentionally start the process by firing the Baathists and the army, we can say that the Bush Administration started the Iraqi civil war.

- Advertisement -

Derek Harvey's Statement

There is an important Reuters article titled "Why Washington ignored torture by Iraqi militias" by Ned Parker, who wrote a series of articles on Iraqi militias' continued involvement in the fight against ISIS. It has this key revelation:

- Advertisement -

"After Saddam's fall, Washington hoped ISCI and Badr would be reliable partners for the security forces, which Badr members joined in large numbers. But despite claims that they had demobilised after their return to Iraq, Badr's fighters did not disarm, U.S. army intelligence officers say. Instead, they began to assassinate former Iraqi officers, influential Baath party members and civil servants.

Colonel Derek Harvey, a retired intelligence officer, told Reuters that the U.S. military detained Badr-assassination teams possessing target lists of Sunni officers and pilots in 2003 and 2004 but did not hold them. Harvey said his superiors told him that "this stuff had to play itself out" -- implying that revenge attacks by returning Shi'ite groups were to be expected. He also said Badr and ISCI offered intelligence and advice to U.S. officials on how to navigate Iraqi politics.

Derek Harvey was on Trump's NSC before being fired by McMaster for being anti-Iran. McMaster has since changed his posture by saying that the Iranians are violating the deal. This follows reporting that Sheldon Adelson wanted him out. And now there's Bolton, whose position on the MEK is explained by the information in this essay.

The Badr Brigade was the armed wing of the Supreme Council for Islamic Revolution in Iraq (SCIRI), which changed its name to the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq (ISCI). Badr changed its name to the Badr Organization after the invasion and would eventually become its own political party. SCIRI and its Badr Brigade were a network of exiled Iraqis who had escaped to Iran during the Iran-Iraq war. Badr was trained by Iran and wanted, as SCIRI's name suggests, to replace Saddam with an Islamic theocracy up until the Americans invaded. They participated in the Iran-Iraq war and the 1991 uprising following the First Gulf War. According to this CFR page, Badr was 10,000 strong in 2003, less than .1% of well over 10 (probably 15) million Shia in a country of 25 million people at the time.

- Advertisement -

The documentaries "James Steele: America's Mystery Man in Iraq" by the Guardian and "Gangs of Iraq" by PBS Frontline, as well as articles like "The Salvadorization of Iraq?" by Peter Maass in the New York Times Magazine and this NYT article have painted the picture that the U.S. didn't want torture to end after Abu Ghraib (one of seven prisons in which photographed abuse by Americans occurred) was exposed. Various early news articles on assassination such as "Revenge Drives String of Killings in Basra - NYTimes.com" raised the question of whether there were groups that appeared to be engaged in assassination that the U.S. didn't care to investigate.

Yet Derek Harvey's statement shows that we wanted and knowingly enabled assassination, and that we did so before we had the excuses that we gave Iraq's government "sovereignty" and that we had been there long enough. This also renders irrelevant the excuse that we had Sunnis like Falah Hassan Al-Naqib (the interior minister from 2004-2005) and his uncle Adnan Thabit (the head of the Special Police Commandos who had been tortured under Saddam) heading the police before the elections.

This cannot be passed off as merely an ugly and illegal counterinsurgency strategy. Harvey's statement made it pretty clear that Badr targeted Baathists in 2003 and 2004 for their former position, and not because of evidence tying them to the insurgency. Given that we had determined that they were assassins, how could we let them assassinate people whom we thought were insurgents? We would need to interrogate them in order to discover what the broader insurgent networks are, as we were doing with others. Unfortunately, we interrogated people with torture. Conservatives believed that torture worked well enough that it had to be used despite the effect it would have on our reputation, which makes simply killing them seem even worse as a counterinsurgency strategy from a conservative perspective.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I'm trying to get others to know of evidence that Rumsfeld intentionally started the civil war in Iraq through the Badr Brigade. Derek Harvey, who later served on Trump's National Security Council, told Reuters in 2015 that in 2003 and 2004 we had (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Proof that Rumsfeld intentionally started the civil war in Iraq through the Badr Brigade

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Patrick Butler

Become a Fan
Author 511391

(Member since May 14, 2018), 1 articles, 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This information shows that they only want to terrorize Iran until it bends to the will of the US and is incapable of resisting Israel's aggression (e.g. through Hezbollah) in any way.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 1:06:57 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 