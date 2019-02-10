 
 
President Marianne Williamson?? Yes, That Miracle Can Happen!

By Mike Rivage-Seul

(Image by thewildreed.blogspot.com)
Readings for 5th Sunday in Ordinary Time: IS 6:1-2A, 3-8; PS 138: 1-8; ICOR 15: 1-11; LK 5: 1-8

In today's Gospel reading, we encounter Jesus' radical message of social justice and of the abundance-for-all that results from accepting his insights. Significantly for this series on the presidential candidacy of Marianne Williamson, her program parallels that of the Master whose miraculous teaching has constituted the center of her own career for the last 30 years and more.

Before I get to that, however, allow me a word about miracles and Marianne's presidential campaign.

For starters, she herself is very clear about one thing: without a miracle, our country (and the world) is doomed. But that doesn't mean her thinking is negative or pessimistic.

That's because (and this is crucial) Marianne's use of the term "miracle" does not reference marvels contrary to the laws of nature. Instead, her understanding of the word is something more significant even than the "miraculous" catch of fish reported in today's Gospel reading. By miracle she means a profound change in consciousness. It's a change in attitude from one governed by fear and guilt to an outlook inspired by love and forgiveness. As I said, without that change, we're all finished.

Think about it. Isn't it true that fear and guilt absolutely govern our lives? We're taught to be very afraid of the Russians, Iranians, the Taliban, ISIS, Muslims, immigrants, climate change, nuclear holocaust, poverty, the police, gun violence, and death. And standard answers to such threats always include denial and violence in the form of war, more guns, sanctions, walls, prisons, weapons-modernization-programs, and an unlimited consumerism that has us drowning in our own waste.

In fact, it's precisely that fearful thinking that continues to inform the candidacies of our country's political classes (Democrats as well as Republicans). All of them except Marianne Williamson are imprisoned in old thought patterns. All of them are locked into political group think which typically dismisses Marianne's approach as "unrealistic," "impractical," "inexperienced," too idealistic.

Ignored is the fact that their own "realistic" thinking has brought us to the brink of extinction. Their "practical" consciousness has given us the war in Iraq and at least six other countries, the resulting uptick in terrorism, a planet on fire, world hunger in the face of enormous food waste, homeless populations freezing to death outside abandoned buildings, huge wealth disparities, the threat of nuclear war, more prisoners than anywhere else in the word, and a whole host of other problems.

All of those catastrophes, Marianne tells us, will remain without solution absent the miracle, absent the change in consciousness that her campaign represents. She's fond of quoting Einstein who said that the same kind of thinking that brought us into a crisis cannot extricate us from its predicament.

Now get ready: For Marianne, the answer to all those perceived threats is love and forgiveness. Yes, she actually dares to say that-- to say what Jesus said! But for Williamson, both love and forgiveness are understood in terms of realizing the unity of all human beings. In other words, only a switch in consciousness from seeing others as separate to envisioning humankind's underlying unity can save us.

Can you imagine seeing ISIS, the Taliban, Muslims, immigrants, refugees, people of all races, religions and skin colors and Mother Earth Herself as truly related to us at an intimate level?

Actually, it's more than that. As Marianne tells us repeatedly, "There is really only one of us here." All those demonized groups are us. That's the meaning of Jesus' teaching about loving our neighbor as ourselves. Our neighbor is our self. When we hate and kill him or her, we're hating ourselves. We're committing suicide!

Radicality like Marianne's is precisely what today's liturgical readings call us to. They remind us that followers of Jesus (and about 75% of Americans claim to be that) should not shy away from love and forgiveness in the form of wealth redistribution and reparations to exploited classes. No, it's the heart of our faith. It's the only realistic solution to our problems, both personal and political.

Consider today's Gospel story. According to Luke, the crowds of those following Jesus are so thick that he has to get into a boat, a little bit from shore to address the people.

Thanks to what we read from Luke two weeks ago, we know who was in the crowd and why they were so enthusiastic. They were poor people responding to Jesus' proclamation of a Jubilee Year. (For Jews, Jubilee, "the year of the Lord's favor," was good news for the poor. That's because every 50 years it called for radical wealth redistribution in Israel. Debts were forgiven, slaves were set free, harvests were left un-gleaned and land was returned to its original owners.)

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

  New Content

It's interesting how the MSM (and even Amy Goodman) completely ignore Ms. Williamson's candidacy. We should be phoning and writing them to stop the exclusion of her important voice.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 10:00:01 AM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

I've pondered the same, considering the way they immediately started smearing Gabbard.

I can only speculate they don't see a threat from Williamson at this point. She doesn't seem to be as well-known as Tulsi, and her platform is somewhat more "complicated" for people to wrap their brains around. People are probably just getting to know not only her, but her agenda.

Gabbard came out swinging against the Establishment, and that was obvious. Williamson's "spiritual awakening" campaign, with all its intricacies, could be something they're simply intending to dismiss, hoping people will perceive her as a weirdo.

That may change, should people show an interest in her.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 5:59:32 PM

Chuck Nafziger

  New Content

Sometime in the last decade, I started following a Jubilee group. The concept is sound, overdue and very unlikely considering the inane leadership of the rich who control who leads. It would be great if Williamson can revive the effort. I will support the idea just as I continue to plant nut trees.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 5:41:33 PM

Patrick Walker

  New Content

I know little about Williamson, but I think she could instantly improve her political credibility in two significant ways: 1) she needs to openly get behind a Green New Deal and 2) she needs to declare that anyone supporting Trump's illegal coup for oil in Venezuela is NOT a serious supporter of the Green New Deal.

If I believe in any miracles, it's the miracle of movement activism. By embracing the Green New Deal and making rejecting Trump's coup--supported by most Democrats--a litmus test for seriousness about the Green New Deal, Williamson could potentially get the Sunrise Movement and the Poor People's Campaign interested in her, while getting peace activists behind the Green New Deal movement.

Unless she engages with the on-the-ground movements most capable of changing the political conversation, she has almost no chance. By taking the principled stance that supporters of Trump's coup for oil are NOT serious about a Green New Deal, she WOULD have a shot at making news and attracting movement interest--which would in turn make more news.

Still a long shot, but unless she shows the kind of political savvy that puts her on the electoral map, she's not really worth supporting. I seem to recall something about being gentle as doves but wise as serpents; without some serpent wisdom, no political miracle is happening.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 6:40:33 PM

Art Costa

Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

Your first paragraph is spot on. Tusi Gabbard is already there.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 7:17:03 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Art Costa:   New Content

I'm interested in Tulsi, but has she specifically stated that no presidential candidate supporting Trump's coup for oil is serious about a Green New Deal?


Please understand, I have only one ax to grind here: I want SOMEONE to offer a version of the Green New Deal that excludes US imperialism. Since the Green New Deal IS going to be the litmus test for Dems in 2020, the question is who will offer the version best able to solve the climate crisis. Without a commitment to global peace and a HUGE scaleback of US military spending, I DON'T see us solving the climate crisis. We need s someone to offer a PEACENIK Green New Deal--and to use support for Trump's coup to show that everyone else is paying lip service.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 7:23:55 PM

Phat Khat

  New Content

AOC and Bernie preach this message without the religious woo, and look at how the establishment pushes back on them. I don't think she has a chance of being anything but a spoiler - and then only if she has massive amounts of money to invest in getting exposure - or, ala AOC, a huge amount of social media savvy.


The Christians who follow Trump do not consider her a "real" Christian, those of us who are unbelievers have a really sour taste about religion at all, seeing as how it is behind a lot of our problems, and the rich are panicking at the very idea of wealth redistribution. They will squash her like a bug.


I pretty much agree with Patrick, but would go further, and suggest the place she could do the most good would be the Senate. Pick a rotten senator to try to knock off in 2020. Like Jill, she has no political experience (and we see how well that works out), and, yes, unrealistic ideals that will only appeal to a narrow segment.


I really think Marianne is fighting human nature. If you look at personality types, and I'm guessing that she is an I or E NFP on Myers Briggs (as I am), that is a small percentage. Most people are a lot harsher and more judgmental. LOL, back in the 60s, and Mike surely remembers, we thought the Age of Aquarius was upon us, and people would experience a spiritual awakening. Sadly, it didn't happen.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 7:21:44 PM

