 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 10/10/23

Preparing for when someone asks

By   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

Are you well?

A good friend just asked me this in an email.

Me: Yes. But I'm dealing with the usual (for me) back issues, probably brought on by life-style -- life of writing and too much sitting -- which is hard to change (life-style I mean). What I am dealing with is that, with neuropathy (which I've had for 10+ years), my feet and legs would rather not be active, which means I have to will myself to be more active. But if I don't become more active in my seventh decade it could be my last, because my heart and other systems will be impacted. It's easy to say I can change but change is hard when the body gets older. I can easily remember when it gave me a rush to climb a mountain or dive into a stream or even climb a cliff. I'm being honest. (One of my favorite things was jumping from boulder to boulder in a Vermont river bed.)

Not having been old before (at least in this life) I was not prepared for how it would feel "normal" to slow down. The trick for me is to recreate myself and step into a new less sedentary normal, but for that to happen I will have to find a physical activity that is as engaging for my aging body as writing is for my mind and imagination - the equivalent of boulder-jumping.

I invite us to answer honestly (as honestly as we are comfortable being) when a friend asks "How are you?" or "Are you well?" Answer honestly, for yourself, and then edit if you want to, but be prepared for your answer to surprise you.

One thing I have learned about myself, as a writer and thinker, is, we can't draw ourselves out of our comfort zones. We need caring prompts.

One of the most common responses of someone being interviewed these days is "That's a great question." But you know what? Most of the time "That's a great question" means: "Thanks for asking that question because I have a great answer to that question that will make me sound really smart." If you are really asking a great question, someone will have to pause and think, and wrestle with language because it's hard to be articulate outside of our comfort zone.

Also, often, whether a question is a great question or just a good question or just a pedestrian question depends on who is asking. How much do you respect the person asking the question?

How much do you respect yourself in answering?

These are just some things to think about to prepare for when someone asks, "How are you?" Or "Are you well?"


Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend