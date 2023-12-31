Predictions for the year 2024

Dear friends,

We are all awaiting and hoping for some good changes in the year 2024. But destiny has its own plans for every one of us, on basis our own karma. Each person has his/her own destiny and every country of the world also has its own fate. Time and destiny are inseparable. Its only through the cosmic science of Vedic Astrology, we are able to foresee the future. I call it the "Cosmic X' ray" We can foresee some events in our lives and can possibly fix some things and prepare for some events. Some good, some bad. Vedic Astrology also offers solutions and remedies. We cannot change the past but can prevent certain difficult or bad things if we are forewarned. God gave us an insight, a mind, intellect and some discriminatory powers. By using all of these, we can protect ourselves from issues of health, family problems, and enhance our well being and also build a better society and country. Science is not the answer to everything. Remember- Science is the study of creation. Spirituality is the study of the creator!

I have written some prediction for the year 2024. For the major countries and for individuals on basis of their Moon signs. You may read it here: click here

God bless America and God bless the world and every one of you!

Dr Rakesh Kumar