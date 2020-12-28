Poverty Reduction and Public Health.

Co-authored by Kamala Sarup, Dr Anand Chaudhary.



As we know, areas of severe poverty are completely disruptive to the normal health system at birth, including vaccination. We recognize that poverty has human health implications too.Poverty has direct implications for the economic and social systems of health care.Recent studies have shown that the increase of diseases such as.Malaria, tuberculosis, AIDS, etc.It's a combination of deprivation. It is important to better understand all the consequences of poverty and it is an issue of health and the environment.



Poverty is detrimental to the overall health of the population, as evidenced by:More people get hurt, not profits.As the global medical community slowly awakens and begins to understand the complex relations between poverty and health. We believe that health is the gateway to prosperity. The rural areas of many countries have been badly affected. As well, roads and health facilities remain unavailable in remote areas. The lack of medication and rapid treatment is nearly impossible due to poor roads, lack of health centers, lack of good education and lack of good work on the part of the administration.



A wide variety of key health indicators, such as mortality rates and diseases, are increasing.

Preventing and eradicating, and that goes directly to poverty. This includes access to safe drinking water and healthcare. Obviously, people want greater commitment from authority,In particular, investing in developing human and social capital. They should be aware that we need to invest a lot more money in this area. Health, education and other essential services, especially in this field.Take advantage of the poor.



