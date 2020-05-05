"Planet of the Humans:" Its Misleading Message

At last the left-wing environmentalists have come to their senses. Even the most extreme of them like Michael Moore has admitted that climate change is a hoax. So-called energy alternatives do more harm than good. And nothing can or should be done to address the Chicken Little faux problem of global warming unless it's reducing the number of people who have irresponsibly overpopulated the planet.

That's the position adopted by more than one right-wing commentator gloating over Moore's newly released documentary, "Planet of the Humans." And for those who haven't paid attention to the environmental movement, the evaluation might well ring true.

The film Itself

In making its case, "Planet of the Humans" for instance presents formidable rows of solar panels as perhaps only enough to energize a kitchen toaster. The film demonstrates that the elements required to manufacture wind turbines and electric cars require environmental devastation that destroys tribal lands and exactly parallels the coal industry's mountaintop removal. And biomass is just crazy. The same holds true for ethanol and elephant manure. Too often, the purveyors of solar and wind technologies turn out to be fly-by-night con artists.

As for the heroes of the environmental movement, there just aren't any (except, perhaps, for India's Vandana Shiva who in a brief cameo dissents from biomass madness). Forget about the Sierra Club and Al Gore. Gore's in bed with Virgin Airlines' Richard Branson, Mike Bloomberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Barack Obama, and the Koch brothers. They're all compromised, interested only in corporate profit, and speak uniformly with forked tongues.

The same holds true for Bill McKibben and his organization 350.org. He's fumbling, inarticulate, and evasive -- just the opposite of how many of us have seen him repeatedly over the years in venues like Amy Goodman's "Democracy Now."

No wonder climate change denialists loved the film. Observing their gleeful victory dances will disappoint progressives who likely find themselves upset with Michael Moore, whom so many have come to admire for his other films and his general political leadership. Even a sense of betrayal might not be out of place as the film undercuts an environmental movement at a particularly crucial juncture where time to save the planet is rapidly running out.

Josh Fox's Counterpoint

In response to such understandable disappointment, Josh Fox the producer-director of "Gas Land," a documentary critique of the fracking industry appeared recently on Krystal Ball's and Sagaar Enjeti's "Rising" news program. There, Fox criticized "Planet of the Humans" as fundamentally misleading. He pointed out the film's puzzling misdirection in support of its thesis that renewable energy is not the panacea for climate change that environmentalists claim. However, according to Fox, "Planet of the Humans" errs when it:

Attacks and dismisses the basic premise of the alternative energy movement that relies on solar and wind sources, but not exclusively as the film suggests. Alternative energy must be complemented by reductions in consumption, by conservation of public lands, and by recycling and reusing.

Holds instead that reduction of consumption and population control represent the only viable ways forward. (The Malthusian overtones of such argument are especially reprehensible, Fox said, during a time of pandemic.)

Focuses on 10-year old technology as if huge strides have not been made in the past decade with both solar and wind power

Similarly advances the arguments that are not merely 10-years but 40-years old. They mirror perfectly what the fossil fuel industry has been saying during that near half century despite the fact that its leaders have known the links between their product and climate change the whole time. Even with that knowledge, they've argued (as the film itself implies) that the need for and viability of alternative energies is a matter of debate. In reality however, virtually the entire scientific community is in contrary agreement on the issue.

Spends an extraordinary amount of time addressing the pitfalls of biomass as though it were a major part of the alternative energy proposals. (In reality it accounts for 1.4% of non-fossil fuel alternatives.)

Ignores the environmental movement of the past 10 years, while arguing at the same time that a new more radical environmental movement is required

Specifically, avoids mentioning the extremely important Green New Deal, the Sunrise Movement, and the work of activist heroes like Naomi Klein, Greta Thunberg, and Bill McKibben around divestment from the fossil fuel industry. Instead, McKibben is specifically singled out as though he were a shill for the industry he's been working against for decades. He's criticized for support of biomass despite the fact that he informed the filmmakers beforehand that this is no longer the case.

Ignores the fact that most within the alternative energy movement stand in agreement with the filmmakers' position that capitalism and renewable energy do not mix. At this moment of crisis with its need for an F.D.R.-like mobilization of productive resources, socialism is much more compatible with the movement's goals.

Additional Points of Criticism

One could add to Fox's criticism the facts that:

(As John Gilkison has indicated) criticizing today's electric cars for their continued dependence on coal, oil and gas is like disqualifying Model Ts in 1908 as viable transportation alternatives because they still relied on horse drawn wagons for delivery of materials to the Ford factory.

Obviously, wind power is not dependent on mountaintop removal procedures. In fact, mountaintops in Vermont do not at all represent the ideal spot for wind generators. Those would be found in the wind corridor stretching from North Dakota and Montana in the north to western Texas in the south.

Biomass does, of course, have a valuable place among today's energy alternatives. It takes the form of fuel for wood stoves used by individual homeowners to supplement the energy generated by their rooftop panels.

The film misleads on the subject of population. At one point, it says that in a period of just 200 years, the globe's population increased by a factor of 10. During the same period, energy consumption "on average" rose by the same measure. Clearly however, figures for average energy consumption make it appear that everyone on the planet is equally responsible for energy depletion. They are not. The United States with less than 5% of the world's population, consumes around 25% of its energy. Meanwhile people on the African continent and elsewhere in the Global South consume far less. So, rather than giving the impression that there are too many people in the world, it would be more accurate to say there are too many Americans. The film avoids making that specific, but hugely important point.

Conclusion

"Planet of the Humans," of course, is correct in positing that energy corporations like BP and Exxon are trying mightily to co-opt the concept of green technology. Moreover, the corporate version of energy alternatives continues to centralize and control solar and wind sources in massive plants. So, they build expensive energy-intensive installations that depend on solar panel arrays the extent of football fields or on thousands of easily destructible mirrors located in the desert to reflect and somehow gather the sun's energy. The business model of these concerns has them retaining control of "smart grids" just as they did with the dumb ones currently powered by oil and coal.

Moore's film is correct: such "solutions" are top-down and hugely problematic.

